The Oppo Find X3 Neo becomes even more excellent with 200 € discount

The Oppo Find X3 Neo is a mid-range smartphone for the brand, but its technical sheet is nevertheless much closer to what the flagships of the market offer. Usually offered at 799 euros, its price today drops to 599 euros at several e-merchants.

It is still rare for high-end smartphones from the 2021 vintage to benefit from attractive promotions, but it sometimes happens that exceptions depart from the rule. Today, it is the Oppo Find X3 Neo which is in the spotlight at some French dealers, with a reduction of 200 euros all round on its original price.

What to remember about the Oppo Find X3 Neo

Its 6.55-inch curved AMOLED screen (FHD +, 90 Hz and HDR10 +)

Its great performance thanks to the Snapdragon 865 + 12 GB of RAM

Its fast charge compatibility up to 65 W: 100% in 37 minutes

Instead of 799 euros at its launch, the Oppo Find X3 Neo is now available in promotion at 599 euros on Amazon, Fnac and Darty.

Premium design

The Oppo Find X3 Neo is a mid-range smartphone for the brand, but borrows a lot of elements from the premium segment. Looking only at its front side, it is almost impossible to tell it apart with the Pro version. We find the same curved edges on the sides and the same arrangement for the punch in the screen. The format is however slightly a little smaller with a 6.55-inch panel, still AMOLED, but this time Full HD + at 90 Hz, even with HDR10 + compatibility.





And a premium technical sheet

That’s not all, since it also allows itself to integrate the chip that equipped many high-end smartphones in 2020, the famous Snapdragon 865 compatible 5G. Far from being obsolete, this configuration supported by 12 GB of RAM still works wonders, whether it is to browse the Internet fluidly or play 3D games in graphics pushed to the limit. It then embeds the same battery capacity as the Find X3 Pro, namely 4,500 mAh, but no wireless charging on the horizon. However, you’ll be pleased to learn that the efficient fast charging up to 65W recovers 100% in just 37 minutes, depending on the brand.

No microscope for this Neo version of the Chinese smartphone, but all the same a great photo versatility provided by four sensors on the back: the main 50-megapixel lens, a 16-megapixel ultra-wide-angle, a 13-megapixel telephoto lens ( with x2 optical zoom) and a 2 megapixel macro lens. The quality is obviously there, with modes (portrait, ultra wide-angle, etc.) relevant and well controlled, overall. The front camera is 32 megapixels.

