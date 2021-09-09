The Paris Bourse in withdrawal before the ECB meeting

The Paris Bourse fell 0.36% Thursday morning, pending announcements from the European Central Bank (ECB) on the path of its monetary policy.

At 9:20 am, the CAC 40 index lost 23.69 points to 6,645.20 points, after already two consecutive sessions in the red.

Like its American counterpart, the Frankfurt institution is providing European economies with liquidity to support activity in the face of the effects of the health crisis.

For the time being, the ECB is buying back bonds amounting to 80 billion euros per month under the Pandemic Emergency Purchase Program (PEPP), which is supposed to last until the end of March 2022.

Investors are eager to know whether or not it will decide to slow down its asset purchases, as inflation accelerated during the summer in the eurozone.

Some argue that faced with the progression of contamination cases or the approach of parliamentary elections in Germany, the ECB should wait before launching the reduction of its monetary support.





If, however, it were to slow down the monthly volume of its asset repurchases, from 80 billion euros to 60 billion euros as many observers anticipate, “it should endeavor to minimize the extent of this adjustment of the asset buyback program, in order to prevent investors from interpreting it as the beginning of tapering “, that is to say the reduction of monetary support, underlines Saxo Bank.

However, “the impact on the market of this decision should be marginal”, according to the bank.

Macroeconomic news began with the rise in producer prices in China, which reached its highest level in nearly 13 years in August, due to a surge in commodity prices, the result of strong demand and d ‘a reduced supply.

Sanofi sanctioned by a trial

The pharmaceutical group announced Thursday that its first phase III trial evaluating rilzabrutinib in the treatment of a rare autoimmune skin disease had not met its primary endpoint, nor its secondary endpoints. Its title lost 2.09% to 83.02 euros in the very first exchanges.

Pernod Ricard goes up on recommendation

The title took 0.75% to 187.40 euros after raising JPMorgan’s recommendation to “overweight” against “neutral”.

Historical profitability for Somfy

The French manufacturer of roller shutter and home automation motors saw its sales jump by 40.8% in the first half of 2021 and announces “historic” profitability. Its title advanced 1.90% to 171.80 euros.

