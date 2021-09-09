the plan to cut 1,700 jobs valued at 350 million euros

A check for 200,000 euros per applicant, SFR seems to provide a large envelope for its criticized social plan.

After having already cut a third of its workforce following its takeover by Patrick Drahi, SFR will undergo a second wave of job cuts in 2021. According to management, 1,700 positions will disappear out of the operator’s 9,500 employees ( telecoms and shops). According to the unions, 2,000 positions would be targeted, or 18% of the staff. These will not be dry layoffs, but voluntary departures and this would mainly concern physical stores (400 redundancies). The operator was justified last March by the desire for a global plan with the hiring of 1000 young people and the promise to accelerate the deployment of fiber and 5G.





According to the information in Letter A, the cost of this social plan announced in March was estimated at “350 million euros out of a total provision of 3500 million euros entered in the accounts of the parent company Altice France in the first half”, or a substantial check of 200,000 euros per applicant.

Still, these deletions go badly, according to the intersyndicale, the management of SFR seeks to “force its reorganization” and “refuses” to provide it with the elements requested to understand this new staff cut. However, the operator was condemned on April 30 by the Paris court for “lack of information on its strategic orientations” she said at the end of June when 800 employees on strike gave to denounce this plan.

The anti-Huawei law does not give SFR a choice

Assigned by several unions for fraud to company agreements, SFR awaits the deliberation of the Paris court scheduled for September 21. During the hearing, the Altice subsidiary highlighted the economic motive to justify these massive cuts. The operator notably mentioned the impact of the anti-Huawei law, half of its antenna network will have to be replaced after 2028, which will generate significant costs. However, Patrick Drahi’s group shows financial results in the green despite its significant debt.

.