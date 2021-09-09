The responsible for Charcot’s disease in Savoie found thanks to the analysis of the diet of patients

French and American researchers have succeeded in tracing the origins of Charcot’s disease, a rare neurodegenerative pathology of which 14 cases had been observed in Savoie between 1990 and 2018. To achieve this, it was necessary to analyze the eating habits of patients.

Between 1990 and 2018, 14 cases of amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS) were diagnosed in residents or people with a second home in a mountain hamlet in the French Alps. The poisonous fungus common in mountain forests, Gyromitra gigas or false morel, caused it, indicates a Franco-American team of researchers.

Also known as Charcot’s disease, ALS is considered “the least rare rare disease” and its annual incidence rate is 2.5 cases per 100,000 inhabitants in France.

To study the origins of this disease, which generally appears between the ages of 50 and 70, scientists analyzed the natural environment in which the patients lived (soil, water, air), as well as the vegetables they grew. At this point, no answer has been found. Genetic causes were ruled out early on.

While some patients smoked or took part in athletics, their daily habits were not linked to Charcot’s disease.

In cooperation with the toxicologist at the University of Oregon Peter Spencer, the French researchers decided to look at the diet of the sick. A link between the 14 patients was finally found.





“All the patients ate wild mushrooms, namely the false morel”, report the authors of the investigation which lasted about ten years.

Signs of poisoning

False morels can be fatal when eaten raw, but their toxic abilities can be mitigated through the preparation method. Symptoms of poisoning include nausea, vomiting and diarrhea, as well as fever or convulsions (five to 48 hours after ingestion), specifies the French Society of Emergency Medicine (SFMU).

The discovery of the fungus in the diet of patients is part of the hypothesis that its toxins “can induce motor neuron degeneration,” according to the researchers.

In Finland, the false morel is a popular delicacy in a region that has experienced a boom in ALS, adds Sciences et Avenir magazine.