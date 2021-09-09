The singer Renaud, who announces the release of a new album in February, claims to have “definitively stopped alcohol for six months. I am a new man.”

Renaud, 69, is preparing “an album of covers” by Montand, Ferrat, Moustaki, Reggiani or even Françoise Hardy, who “will be released in February”, he announces in Le Parisien.

“I sing. I have been in the studio for ten days, I am preparing an album of covers, thirteen old French songs which marked me, Yves Montand, Jean Ferrat, Moustaki, Reggiani, Françoise Hardy”, exposes the singer whose health, damaged by years of excess, worries her fans at regular intervals.

“There are still the voices and the violins to do, develops the artist. I wanted to make this album for years. We work between Paris and L’Isle-sur-la-Sorgue (Vaucluse), where I live almost in the year for two years. It will be released in February, when there will be no more competition. And it will hurt! “.





His voice was in a bad state on his last album released in the winter of 2019, “The kids and the children first”.

Asked on this point, he replies that “it is going, it is being maintained”. Renaud affirms, as he does regularly, to have “eliminated the cigarette”, “passed from sixty a day to fifteen”.

Once again, he also claims to have “definitively stopped alcohol for six months”. “I am a new man. I just have a problem with the muscle in my back, which forces me to sit regularly,” he concedes.

The “wild chetron”, one of her nicknames, does not dream of a return on stage: “No, I am retired. I will do a minimum of promotion, that’s all”.