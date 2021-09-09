The Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic remake is also coming to Xbox! | Xbox one

The remake of Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic is finally official! After months of rumors, the re-release of this legendary game was made official during the PlayStation Showcase, but the title will also arrive on Xbox.

KOTOR remake is only early in development

It’s been almost two years since the rumor took shape and the game is now official. The Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic remake is a console exclusive on PS5 when it launches, meaning it will be available later on Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S.





The team at Aspyr and Sony Interactive Entertainment have teamed up with Lucasfilm Games to bring you a remake of this classic Star Wars adventure. We are rebuilding one of the greatest RPGs of all time for a new generation with technologies, features, visuals and more, while maintaining the integrity of the story and the characters we cherish.

No release date has been announced for the return of this widely acclaimed RPG, but Ryan Treadwell, Lead Producer at Aspyr Media says the game is still in its early stages of development.