the vaccination campaign for the 3rd dose has started in Guyan

The 3rd dose of vaccine is already possible in Guyana. The most fragile people can benefit from it. The vaccination booster campaign has started.

In Guyana, nearly 120 people have already received their third dose of the vaccine. People who are among the most vulnerable. A major vaccine booster campaign has already started for those over 65, Jean Castex said on Wednesday, September 8. A campaign that he describes as “fundamental” so that “the vaccine shield is lastingly effective. “

The government’s arguments are basic: recent studies suggest a decrease in the efficacy over time of all vaccines against Covid-19, especially against the delta variant. This drop in protection could affect mainly the elderly and populations at risk.

In Guyana, 38% of the population with a complete vaccination schedule are between 65 and 74 years old. They are 31% to be aged 75 and over, according to the epidemiological point of September 3 of Public Health France. In total, since the start of vaccination, 6,412 elderly people have had a complete vaccination schedule. Guyanese territory, however, is the overseas department where vaccination is the lowest.

Who can benefit from the recall?

The recall campaign concerns vulnerable people:

-residents of nursing homes and long-term care units (USLD)

-people 65 years of age and over

– immunocompromised people for whom a 3rd or even 4th dose of vaccine is recommended

– people at very high risk of severe forms

-persons with co-morbidities

– people who have received a first dose of Janssen vaccine

To benefit from the 3rd dose, all you have to do is make an appointment at the dedicated centers. “...People eligible for vaccination “will receive their booster dose (or third dose) from six months after the second dose. In the case of immunocompromised patients, the administration of a booster dose may be performed in a period of less than 6 months “and” of at least 3 months“explains the ARS (the regional health agency). Finally, residents of EHPADs and USLDs will be offered the vaccination booster directly within the establishments.