the violence continues and worries the government

Marion Dubreuil and Louis de Raguenel



1:10 p.m., September 09, 2021



Six days ago the Tarterêts district, in Corbeil-Essonnes, is the scene of clashes between young people and the police. It all started with a scene of arrest filmed and widely broadcast on social networks last Thursday. In the images, we can see the muscular arrest of two brothers, one responsible for an urban rodeo and the other for threats of death and violence. But it was the treatment of their mother, pushed back with tear gas by a police officer as she walked towards one of her sons, that sparked the anger of young people in the city’s neighborhoods.

Police van targeted

After a lull in the night from Tuesday to Wednesday, the situation became tense again Wednesday at the end of the afternoon, with the paving of a police van, the target of jets of Molotov cocktails. The vehicle was on a patrol when the police saw a group of about 30 people stationed in a park who rushed at them. According to an SGP Police delegate, an individual even brandished a handgun and shot in their direction.





The police tried to disperse the group. They opened the side door of the van and fired tear gas. At the same time they were the target of projectile throws, and in particular molotov cocktails, as can be seen on an amateur video. One of the explosive devices slammed on the hood of the vehicle, without catching, and no injuries were to be deplored.

A complicated sequence for the executive

This sequence falls badly for the executive. First because the Minister of the Interior, Gérald Darmanin, sent to Essonne a special unit, the CRS 8, based in Bièvres. This unit, created just after the yellow vests crisis, can be deployed at any time in France and must be able to intervene within a quarter of an hour in the event of urban violence. It is therefore the showcase of super-policing that Gérald Darmanin seeks to highlight, and these incidents in Tarterêts are stain.

Finally, the political stake is also strong for Emmanuel Macron. These clashes occur just after his trip to Marseille, focused on security, and before the conclusion next Tuesday of the Beauvau de la sécurité (conclusion which should take place, according to our information, in Roubaix). This national consultation was launched precisely to respond to the unease of the police who do not feel considered. Suffice to say that the Elysée takes what is happening in Tarterêts very seriously.