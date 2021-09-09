The world’s largest CO2 capture plant has just opened

Among the solutions considered by some to limit global warming, there is the capture and storage of carbon dioxide (CO 2 ). And indeed, the largest factory of its kind was commissioned yesterday, near Iceland.

You will also be interested

[EN VIDÉO] COP25: the concentration of CO2 in the atmosphere over 15 years Using data collected on Earth and from space, NASA has compiled the increase in the concentration of carbon dioxide and its worldwide distribution over fifteen years. At the end of the measurements in 2015, the maximum reached 402 ppm; today we are at 418 ppm.

Is history being written on the Icelandic side? This Wednesday, September 8, 2021, the world’s largest collection plant carbon dioxide (CO 2 ) in the atmosphere then its underground storage has been put into service. The start-up Swiss Climeworks AG and the Icelandic company Carbfix – who are at the origin of it – announce an extraction capacity of 4,000 tonnes of CO 2 per year. This is a lot, when we know that the fifteen other plants of this type currently in operation capture a total of some 9,000 tonnes of CO. 2 per year. But it remains little compared to emissions global CO 2 estimated at over 30 billion tonnes in 2020. However, some estimate the effort required to limit anthropogenic global warming.





The Orca factory – in reference to the Icelandic meaning energy – therefore aspires to CO 2 directly from our atmosphere. At the heart of eight large containers. To big reinforcements of fans that suck theair in a collector equipped with filters. Once the collector is saturated, the temperature is increased to release and isolate a CO 2 very concentrated. It is then mixed with water and then injected into the subsoil, some 1,000 meters deep. It will eventually turn into a rock.

4,000 tonnes of CO 2 , that’s only the equivalent of the emissions of about 800 cars… © Nady, Adobe Stock

Other CO capture / storage plants 2 future ?

Rest assured, the system is supplied with renewable energy by a geothermal power station located nearby. But it is not only energy intensive. It is also expensive. A defect that the designers hope to reduce with its large-scale industrialization. More and more companies and even individuals seeking to reduce their carbon footprint.

Another project of the same type, by the way. That of the American oil company Occidental. It is developing a large direct CO capture installation 2 intended to extract this time a million tonnes of greenhouse gas of our atmosphere per year. All in the Texas oilfields region.