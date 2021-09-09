There was worse than the T-Rex at the top of the food chain

Reading time: 2 min – Spotted on ScienceAlert

Ulughbegsaurus uzbekistanensis is officially the dinosaur which dethrones all those known until now. This animal is a gigantic predator that paleontologists now place at the top of the food chain. This dinosaur is a carcharodontosaurus, or shark-toothed dinosaur, like its cousin and competitor the tyrannosaurus.

90 million years ago, this carnivore wandered in Asia and more particularly in present-day Uzbekistan, hence its scientific name. “Ulughbegsaurus uzbekistanensis” echoes the astronomer, mathematician and sultan Ulugh Beg who reigned over this territory in the 15th centurye century. A piece of jaw made it possible to identify this new species present in the region. Discovered in the 1980s in the Kyzylkum desert, the skeleton was later forgotten in the collection of an Uzbek museum. But in 2019, researchers stumbled upon it again.





A juggernaut between elephant and bison

The team of paleontologists were surprised by the size and weight of this dinosaur, reports ScienceAlert. Twice as long and five times as heavy as the tyrannosaurus, the predator is placed halfway between the African elephant and the bison. Indeed, Ulughbegsaurus uzbekistanensis is eight meters long and weighs nearly a ton.

Scientists believe it gobbling up horned dinosaurs and long-necked sauropods with its shark teeth. For Peter Makovicky, professor of paleontology at the University of Minnesota, the jaw of Ulughbegsaurus uzbekistanensis “Is so big that it would have made him a major predator and probably the one at the top of his ecosystem”.

According to the researchers, carcharodontosaurs died out around 80 million years ago, giving way to the tyrannosaurus, which took over at the head of the food chain in Asia and North America.