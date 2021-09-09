More

    This Bugatti Divo is the victim of a driver who does not know how to park

    We are therefore in the heart of Paris, at the foot of the Westin hotel rue de Rivoli. It was probably an onlooker passing by who captured this unusual scene with his phone. A Bugatti Divo is at the doorstep of the establishment. We do not know who is driving (the owner or a driver of the hotel). What we are sure, however, is that he does not master this Alsatian racing car. While he has a good space to park, our man will find a way to “hit” the luxury car behind him. So be careful, we are not talking about a high speed pile-up. No, here the Divo is in reverse and grazes the car behind it. However, on this type of car, the slightest scratch hurts the eyes, heart and wallet!

    Tribute to a Bugatti pilot

    The Bugatti Divo takes its name from the French driver Albert Divo. One of his pilots (1928 – 1933) who won many victories in his career. In particular at Bugatti with the Targa Florio in 1928 and 1929 on the Bugatti Type 35B then Type 35C and the Coppa Florio on the same cars in 1928 and 1929. He is also Chevalier of the Legion of Honor.


