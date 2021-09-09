This Bugatti Divo is the victim of a driver who does not know how to park

Zapping Autonews Ford GT 1964 Prototype Heritage Edition: the special series in video

We are therefore in the heart of Paris, at the foot of the Westin hotel rue de Rivoli. It was probably an onlooker passing by who captured this unusual scene with his phone. A Bugatti Divo is at the doorstep of the establishment. We do not know who is driving (the owner or a driver of the hotel). What we are sure, however, is that he does not master this Alsatian racing car. While he has a good space to park, our man will find a way to “hit” the luxury car behind him. So be careful, we are not talking about a high speed pile-up. No, here the Divo is in reverse and grazes the car behind it. However, on this type of car, the slightest scratch hurts the eyes, heart and wallet!