This terminal is able to detect Covid-19 without any contact with its users

INNOVATION – The French company Valeo unveiled Tuesday at the motor show in Munich, a terminal capable of detecting Covid-19 without any contact with its users. Reliability almost equivalent to PCR tests, it could ultimately represent an alternative.

Will we finally be able to say goodbye to PCR tests? At the auto show in Munich, Germany, which is held from September 7 to 12, the automotive supplier Valeo presented a funny machine. In the form of a fixed terminal, equipped with a large screen, it is able to detect Covid-19 without any contact with its users. According to Valeo, the diagnosis would be completed in just two minutes. So how does this tool work?

The detector looks like a photo booth. The user stands in front, sitting down on a stool, then answers a few questions: Does he have a dry cough? Does he have a cold? The terminal, equipped with sensors, then remotely measures heart rate, breathing capacity, body temperature, and even gender and age. The French equipment manufacturer claims a reliability of 94% for this device. Slightly lower performance than PCR tests (98%), but significantly better than antigen tests (83%) and saliva tests (80%).

The kiosk is currently being tested in French, Israeli and Tunisian hospitals. Already patented, it does not yet have a marketing authorization. This should be issued within a year. Once this authorization has been obtained, this detector could be installed in places receiving a lot of public or in those where the health pass is mandatory, such as hospitals, concert and performance halls, shopping centers, train stations or even airports. .

Valeo, the company with a thousand solutions

In deficit in 2009, the automotive supplier Valeo was able to go up the slope thanks to numerous innovations. As air pollution became a growing problem in the 1990s, the company invented “Start and Stop”, which allowed emissions to be limited by automatically turning off the engine when the car was stationary. Faced with an aging population and increasing urbanization, Valeo has created Park Assist, which allows a car to park without human assistance, or almost. More recently, the equipment manufacturer has developed high-efficiency air filters for cars which, according to it, block 96% of allergens and 99.4% of viruses, including the coronavirus.

