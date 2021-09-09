Three new lung cancer subtypes discovered in non-smokers

While tobacco is the primary risk factor for lung cancer, the disease can also occur in non-smokers. American doctors have sought to better understand its origins and unveil the results of their study.

Lung cancer is very often associated with smoking. And for good reason, tobacco is responsible for eight out of ten lung cancers, estimates the National Cancer Institute. Other environmental or occupational factors, such as exposure to asbestos, diesel engine exhaust or radon, can explain the onset of the disease. But sometimes lung cancer breaks out without any connection to all of these factors.

To better understand this phenomenon, doctors at the National Cancer Institute in Bethesda, United States, performed a genomic analysis of cancerous lung tissue taken from 232 people who have never used tobacco. The results of their work have been published in the journal Nature Genetics.

The researchers found three subtypes of lung cancer, which they classified according to the number of changes in the genome. The mutational signatures identified do not correspond to those caused by tobacco or passive smoking, but are of endogenous origin, i.e. they result from the natural process of mutation or from the oxidative stress that cells undergo. the body.





The three subtypes have been renamed “piano”, “mezzo forte” and “forte”. “Piano”, the majority in the samples analyzed, has a slow growth. “Mezzo forte” shows an amplification of certain genes which grow faster. Finally, “strong” is characterized by polyploidy, that is to say that the entire genome of cancer cells is duplicated at least three times.

“This analysis shows that there is heterogeneity, or diversity, in lung cancer in those who have never smoked,” explains Dr. Maria Teresa Landi, the lead author of this study. This research is important because it could improve cancer management in non-smokers. In 2018, 46,363 new cases were diagnosed in France, making lung cancer the second most common cancer in men and the third in women.

