    three players blocked by the Scottish government?

    Olympique Lyonnais finds itself in a delicate administrative situation. As revealed by Radio Scoop, the club chaired by Jean-Michel Aulas could be deprived of three of its internationals to face Glasgow Rangers next week in the Europa League.

    Bruno Guimaraes, Lucas Paqueta and Timo Kadewere could be banned from traveling on Scottish territory due to health standards in force in the United Kingdom. The three players, summoned with their national team, return from countries classified as “Covid red” by the government and therefore cannot go to Scotland without observing a fortnight.

    However, Olympique Lyonnais would be optimistic. According to the team, the Gones would have seized UEFA and are confident about the presence of these players for the European meeting. For its part, the two Brazilians face Peru this evening and the club chartered them a private plane so that they can be present on Sunday against Strasbourg.


    to summarize

    Timo Kadewere, Bruno Guimaraes and Lucas Paqueta could miss the trip to Scotland next week due to health standards in the country. The latter are returning from countries classified as “Covid red” by the British government.

