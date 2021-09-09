Tite, Brazil coach: “In football, not everything is allowed”

“In football, not everything is allowed”, reacted the coach of Brazil Tite, in an allusion to the interruption of the match between his team and Argentina because of the non-respect of health rules by some players of the Albiceleste, last Sunday in Sao Paulo, in qualifying for the 2022 World Cup.
“Justice, laws, respect and hierarchy exist, in football not everything is allowed, there are rules”, stressed the coach, without explicitly citing the Argentina team, during a virtual press conference from Recife, where the Brazilians face Peru in their next playoff game.
Sunday, six minutes after the kick-off, representatives of the Brazilian National Health Vigilance Agency (ANVISA) and the federal police entered the field to end the meeting.
“I want the match to be played, but if the mistake has been made, then the law applies”
ANVISA accuses four Argentinian players in the Premier League of failing to report their stay in Great Britain on arrival to escape quarantine. The Argentina team denied these accusations. FIFA will have to decide the fate of the meeting.
“I don’t know exactly what was done or when. I cannot and must not judge, but to pass above the law, no. A little respect for an entity, for a country, for a people, for a club and for a selection, Tite added. Still, I want the match to be played, but if the mistake has been made, then the law applies ”, concluded the coach auriverde.