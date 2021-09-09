Toulouse: Didier Lacroix details all the projects of his club

A probable recapitalization in the year

The club is seriously considering the idea. “For once, that would allow us to do it without pressure, with more lucidity, indicates Lacroix. Very often, we recapitalize when we have no money in the coffers, because we have the ax of the DNACG just above our heads. Here, this is not the case. This recapitalization would allow us in particular to finance part of our future installations. In the coming season, we will therefore see how our partnership could evolve, how the current shareholding could evolve, and who could support us. “