Toulouse: Didier Lacroix details all the projects of his club

Towards balanced accounts?
Didier Lacroix estimates the loss of earnings suffered by Stade Toulousain due to the Covid-19 pandemic at € 8 million. A colossal figure that would have caused the loss of the club if state guaranteed loans (PGE) and ticketing compensation had not bailed out its coffers. “Without this double possibility, we would not have been able to hold out”, he says.
For the ticketing compensation relating to the second semester of the 2020-2021 season, the club will make its declaration during this month before having a response from the State in October. The amount of aid guaranteed by the State amounted to € 3.971 million over the first half of the 2020-2021 season. “We are expecting more or less the same thing in the second half of the year, said Lacroix. With a rebound loan from the Regional Council of € 300,000, that would bring us to € 8.3 million. “
These loans will of course have to be repaid, within a timeframe yet to be determined, but they will at least allow the red and black club to present accounts in balance in a little over a month. But only in equilibrium. “This is the downside of the ticketing compensation rule, explains the president. It only brings you to an equilibrium result. Stade Toulousain will therefore lose all that a season with a double title (European and French champion) would certainly have brought him, that is to say between 1 and 1.5 M €. “
Still, the coming season looks pretty good with a number of subscribers equivalent to the 2019-2020 season (around 8,000, general public and partners combined) and partners who are still loyal. In addition, the first home game of the season, Sunday against Toulon (9:05 p.m.), should be sold out.
A probable recapitalization in the year
The club is seriously considering the idea. “For once, that would allow us to do it without pressure, with more lucidity, indicates Lacroix. Very often, we recapitalize when we have no money in the coffers, because we have the ax of the DNACG just above our heads. Here, this is not the case. This recapitalization would allow us in particular to finance part of our future installations. In the coming season, we will therefore see how our partnership could evolve, how the current shareholding could evolve, and who could support us. “
“It is not excluded to evoke a public shareholding. “
The president is eyeing in particular the launch of a public shareholding, as is practiced in football at FC Barcelona with the famous “socios”. “We measured via the support wall (25,000 bricks purchased for a total estimated between 1.2 and 1.5 M €) how attractive was the Stade Toulousain, he said. So, it is not excluded to evoke a public shareholding. The idea seems good to me to explore. Afterwards, we will have to think about the governance that results from it, the rights granted, etc. Today, it’s still premature to know if we’re going to get there, how we’re going to get there, and the amount that could represent. “
A new training center on the horizon?
Didier Lacroix also spoke of the club’s medium-term future. With two projects that stand out. The first scheduled for 2023, with the opening of the Cité des Rugby to Ernest-Wallon. “It will be a place where the theme of rugby will be sacred, used and practiced, he observes. It will also allow us to refresh our facilities and to be more efficient in our shops, in the brewery, in our conference center. Currently, we are in the period of writing the specifications with all the institutions, it is a major objective of the club. “
The other project is longer term and will correspond to the arrival of the metro to Ernest-Wallon, which will involve a modification of the urban planning regulations. “It is possible that that will be accompanied by a move of the training grounds, because we are rather cramped. We will have to see where it is done. The idea would once again be to innovate, to be more efficient in sport and to derive the best economic benefit from it. “
The sporting goals of the season
Lacroix affirms it, his players returned from vacation with an incredible appetite for victories. “I have no concerns about their state of mind as competitors. “ Its objectives are simple, obvious: “We hope to count in the European Cup and in the Top 14. We are also a club that will continue to support its internationals, and which hopes to have others, with a goal called the World Cup in 2023. “
The squad has not moved too much, with the arrival of only two players (Anthony Jelonch and Tim Nanaï-Williams), and in particular the departure of three major players (Jerome Kaino, Yoann Huget and Cheslin Kolbe). “From this season, I am especially awaiting confirmations from emerging players like Meafu, Neti, Flament, Cramont, Youyoutte, Germain or Delibes. Who can beat us? Everyone, all Top 14 clubs. My answer is clear. No game, including against the promoted, will be won in advance, even with our best team. We cannot afford to say at the start of the season that we are the absolute favorite. “