Tour of Britain – Hayter hits double, Van Aert unlucky

While he had to give up the leader’s jersey to Wout Van Aert (Jumbo-Visma) yesterday, Ethan Hayter (INEOS Grenadiers) took his revenge this Thursday by winning the 5th stage of the Tour of Britain. The Briton received a little help from fate when his teammate Owain Doull, who was leading the pack, fell in the last corner 800 meters from the line. This fall bothered many runners, including Van Aert, but not Hayter, who finally won the sprint ahead of Giacomo Nizzolo (Qhubeka NextHash) and Dan McLay (Arkéa-Samsic). The winner of the day has a double blow since he takes back the controls of the general classification with 8 ” ahead of Van Aert and 19 ” on Julian Alaphilippe (Deceuninck-Quick Step).

Video – Ethan Hayter makes a double hit on the 5th stage!

A quiet stage but a chaotic last kilometer

Julian Alaphilippe (Deceuninck-Quick Step) tries to take the breakaway at the start of the stage, but he is quickly brought to his senses by the formation Jumbo-Visma. 5 riders then set out to extricate themselves from the peloton: Jacob Scott (Canyon dhb SunGod), Nickolas zukowsky (Rally Cycling), Leon mazzone (Saint Piran), Daniel Bigham (Ribble Weldtite Pro Cycling) and Christopher Blevins (Trinity Racing). Behind is the Deceuninck-Quick Step who does most of the work at the front of the peloton and keeps the gap around 3 minutes for many kilometers.





The rest of the stage goes smoothly, with a peloton gradually approaching and catching up with the fugitives. These last all the same very well, in particular because the final is quite sinuous and benefit the leading men. Despite everything, the last three survivors are taken 2 kilometers from the line, and the long-awaited massive sprint will take place. This is the team INEOS Grenadiers which takes under the red flame to Ethan Hayter, who has Julian Alaphilippe (Deceuninck-Quick Step) in its wheel. But drama in the last corner, the runner INEOS who takes – Owain Doull – fall and it disorganizes the whole peloton. Wout Van Aert (Jumbo-Visma) was particularly hampered and will not be able to compete in the sprint. Mark Cavendish (Deceuninck-Quick Step) has to make a big effort to get back into the first group. On the other hand, Hayter is ideally placed, he starts the sprint and wins in front Giacomo Nizzolo and Dan McLay, Cavendish taking 5th place.