Travis Barker, “invincible” alongside Kourtney Kardashian

Travis Barker said he felt “invincible” alongside his sweetheart Kourtney Kardashian.

He thought he would never get back on a plane after surviving a plane crash in 2008. But alongside his partner Kourtney Kardashian, Travis Barker feels “invincible”. “I’m invincible when I’m with her,” he told “Nylon Magazine”. The American musician called his relationship with Kourtney “something very new for [lui]Giving him “strength and hope to overcome the most traumatic chapters of his life.”

When they left last August for Cabo San Lucas in Mexico, the 45-year-old American musician “did not [savait] not [qu’il embarquait] for that flight ”with the Keeping Up With The Kardashians star. “I made a deal with her after she told me she wanted to travel with me. I replied: “The day you want to leave, I will do it with you. I will do anything with you. Just give me 24 hours’ notice” and that’s what she did, “she said. he told the magazine.





The couple then traveled to Italy before passing through the city of lovers, Paris. Travis Barker posted a photo of him and Kourtney in front of the Eiffel Tower, lit up at night. A snapshot “liked” more than a million times by Internet users.

On September 19, 2008, the drummer survived a plane crash in South Carolina that claimed the lives of four people – the investigation revealed technical failures and insufficient pilot training. With his musician friend Adam Goldstein, they were the only survivors of the accident. Both had escaped with serious burns which had forced them to be hospitalized for long weeks. A few months later, Adam Goldstein died at the age of 36 from an overdose.