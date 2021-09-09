Twisted Metal: the hypothesis of a new episode at Sony resurfaces, several sources mentioned

In May 2019, we learned of the return of the Twisted Metal franchise, but not in the form we could all have in mind. The latter was expected to resurface through a TV series, developed at Sony. However, it seems that the company has well hidden its game since last August the first rumors about a new game were heard.

A few weeks ago, it was Tom Henderson, famous insider and co-creator of the XboxEra site, who declared that, according to his sources, the license Twisted Metal could make its big comeback by 2023, a not-so-distant exit window. If we should avoid taking this kind of talk at face value before any confirmation, the remarks of Tom Henderson have just been recently fed by those of Jeff Grubb, journalist at VentureBeat.

Thus, he corroborates the recent statements of Tom Henderson, during his last show Giant Bomb, by affirming that Sony Interactive Entertainment plans to launch, in parallel, his television adaptation and a new episode of the video game.. According to him, the game would only be in the early stages of its development and that it would fit into an expansion of Sony’s projects. According to him, the company would seek to set up a synergy between its cinema and television projects, and its video game projects.

I think Twisted Metal is in development, but maybe it’s still a long way off, so I think we’re ahead. This is a testament to a bigger strategy change on Sony’s part – in fact, it’s not even a change, it’s an “expansion” of their strategy. If they’ve got Twisted Metal and it’s ready to be unveiled (at the PlayStation Showcase (which takes place tonight)), they might. But anyway, it seems that the project is in progress, that it is happening, and that it does not involve David Jaffe. – Jeff Grubb, journalist at VentureBeat



For his part, the site VGC, which relays the words of Jeff Grubb, seems to have also been alerted, by his own sources, of this project around the Twisted Metal license, in addition to that intended for television. In this regard, Jeff Grubb gave some explanation.

It appears that Sony is in the process of giving games the green light to coincide with their attempts to release movies and TV shows based on these properties. It looks like they’re going to try to line up the respective releases, and the reasoning is, they’ve watched the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) and they want to have similar success to this, and I think within from Sony we’re like: Hey, we’re making movies, why not capitalize on that? There is a prestige attached to Hollywood and television that Sony covets, in my opinion, but it is also good business. If you look at what happened with The Witcher and Netflix, The Witcher 3 had its second best year, since its final year, when the series debuted. – Jeff Grubb, reporter at VentureBeat.

For the moment nothing has been formalized and we will see, whether in the coming hours or weeks or even months, if Twisted Metal is indeed preparing to make its return to the world of video games.

to read also