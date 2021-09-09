Two Afghan journalists flogged by Taliban for covering protest

Taqi Daryabi and Nemat Naqdi, two Afghan journalists, were beaten by the Taliban who arrested them for covering a women’s protest in Kabul.

They have trouble sitting down as the bruises cover their bodies. Taqi Daryabi and Nemat Naqdi, two journalists from the Afghan media “Etilaat-e Roz”, were beaten by the Taliban. Their fault? Covering a women’s protest in Kabul on Tuesday. The two men, aged 22 and 28, were whipped with cables, after being placed in separate cells. Released on Wednesday, they were hospitalized and treated for their injuries, says Human Rights Watch. “The Taliban authorities claimed that they would allow the media to work as long as they” respected Islamic values ​​”but they gradually prevented journalists from covering the demonstrations,” denounces Patricia Gossman, associate director of the defense NGO. of human rights in Asia. “The Taliban must ensure that journalists can perform their duties without undue restrictions or fear of revenge,” she continues.





“I told them that I was a journalist, I showed them my identity card, but they accused me of organizing the demonstrations. They took me to a room, tied my hands with a sling and started beating me with a cable, ”Nemat Naqdi told“ The New York Times ”. “This is the first serious incident involving journalists in Kabul and if we don’t support each other much worse can happen. We have not received any response from the Taliban, but we would like to know how we can file a complaint, ”added the editor of the newspaper Zaki Daryabi.

Since the Taliban took power last month, there have been many protests. This week, the protesters – women in the lead, who see their rights considerably reduced – accused Pakistan of having helped the Taliban to defeat the Afghan army weakened by the departure of the soldiers of the international coalition. The violent crackdown on the protest left two people dead and eight injured. In recent days, the Taliban have tightened their repression, on the strength of their victory in Panchir province, where a pocket of resistance has, according to them, been wiped out.