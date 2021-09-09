two babies exchanged at birth in a Spanish maternity hospital

This story recalls the movie Life is a long quiet river. A 19-year-old Spaniard claims 3 million euros after being swapped, just after birth, with another baby and given to a family that was not hers. The case dates back to 2002 and occurred within the walls of San Millan de Logroño hospital (northern Spain), a now closed facility, and is the result of “human error”, officials said. the Rioja region.

This exchange between the two babies, two little girls born on the same day five hours apart and both placed in an incubator, was only brought to light fifteen years later. It is indeed thanks to a conflict and a dark history of alimony in one of these two families that DNA tests had revealed that neither the father nor the mother of the girl were her biological parents. .

“Huge damage that will never be repairable”

The girl, who had always been raised by her alleged grandmother, has since filed a complaint, considering herself heavily penalized by this exchange at the maternity ward. “This is immense damage, which will last a lifetime and will never be repaired,” said the young woman’s lawyer, José Saez-Morga. Now 19, she is claiming 3 million euros for the damage suffered, but the health authorities are only willing to pay 215,000 euros, continued Me Saez-Morga.





“An investigation was conducted and concluded that what happened is a human error,” defended the regional health official, Sara Alba on Tuesday. “We could not determine who was at the origin of this error, the computer systems of the time not having as many details as today”, she again explained to the press, adding that the authorities were “at the disposal of the families to provide them with all the necessary support”.

“This is a one-time human error which today could not happen again. We can guarantee that this will not happen again, ”she insisted, adding that she was not aware of other similar cases. According to the young woman’s lawyer, the results of the DNA tests of the other family, which has not yet filed a complaint, are not yet known. On the judicial level, the magistrates must rule on the merits of the case and in particular on the necessary correction of civil status before deciding on the issue of compensation, explained Me Saez-Morga.