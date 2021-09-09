Two new victims identified twenty years after 9/11

20 years after the tragedy, 1,106 people still have to be identified among the victims of this attack.

A few days before the commemoration of the jihadist attacks of 9/11, two more victims killed in the attacks in New York have been officially identified, thanks to new DNA sequencing technology, the city announced on Tuesday. The New York Forensic Institute said it identified the 1646th and 1647th people who lost their lives in the World Trade Center.

A total of 2,753 people died after an Al Qaeda commando threw two airliners into Manhattan’s Twin Towers on September 11, 2001. Of these, 1,106 people have yet to be identified, some 40% of those. and those who died in New York.





“The largest and most complex forensic investigation”

“Twenty years ago, we promised the families of World Trade Center victims that we would do whatever we could – however long it takes – to identify their loved ones. With these two new identifications, we continue. to meet our imperative obligations, ”wrote New York Forensic Institute chief Barbara Sampson.

The first was a woman, Dorothy Morgan, who lives on Long Island and whose remains, found in 2001, were subjected to DNA testing. The second victim was a man whose remains were found in 2001, 2002 and 2006, but whose identity will remain secret at the request of his family.

For Barbara Sampson, the process and techniques put in place over the past two decades to identify each victim of the World Trade Center represent “the largest and most complex forensic investigation in US history. It has, in particular, was made possible by a new, so-called next-generation DNA sequencing technology, according to the New York Forensic Institute.

The United States must commemorate Saturday the deadliest attacks in history, around a Joe Biden weakened by the chaotic end of the war in Afghanistan, a conflict triggered precisely by the attacks of September 11. The US president has planned to visit the three sites where the victims perished.