More

    US Defense Minister cancels visit to Saudi Arabia

    NewsWorld


    US Defense Minister Lloyd Austin, on tour in the Gulf, has postponed a visit to Saudi Arabia indefinitely, the Pentagon said on Wednesday citing a “Agenda problem”.

    Read alsoUnited States – Saudi Arabia: recalibration, not rupture

    “He is eager to reschedule the visit at the first opportunity”, a ministry official told AFP. Lloyd Austin began a trip to the Gulf at the start of the week, a week after the end of the American withdrawal from Afghanistan.


    He went to Doha, Qatar, in the company of the head of the American diplomacy Antony Blinken, to visit the main rear base of the gigantic airlift set up by the United States from Kabul, which made it possible to evacuate in the second half of August 123,000 people, most of them Afghans fearing reprisals from the Taliban now in power.

    On Wednesday, in Kuwait, he then met the leaders of this emirate whom he also thanked for their “Crucial support” evacuations, according to his Twitter account. He also went to Bahrain where he greeted the “Heroic work” of U.S. Navy personnel stationed in this monarchy as part of the “Largest military airlift in history”.


    Amanda

    Latest articles

    spot_imgspot_img
    Previous articleVIDEO. “We love Jean-Paul Belmondo because he looked like us”, declares Emmanuel Macron during the tribute to the Invalides
    Next articleModerna wants to design a unique vaccine against influenza and Covid

    Related articles

    Leave a reply

    Please enter your comment!
    Please enter your name here

    spot_imgspot_img

    Popular articles

    Featured

    Newsletter

    © Copyright - Matzav Review LLC