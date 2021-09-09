US Open 2021 – Djokovic, don’t talk to him about history anymore!

Novak Djokovic is usually not the worst client in post-win interviews, quite the contrary. He was also once again rather affable after his success against Matteo Berrettini (5-7, 6-2, 6-2, 6-3), synonymous with qualification for the semi-finals of the US Open, overnight from Tuesday to Wednesday. Until Patrick McEnroe, the interviewer in New York, asked him one last question about the historic challenge that awaits him at the end of his next two matches, referring of course to the historic Grand Slam that the Serbian could close if successful.

There, the face of the world n ° 1, radiant a few moments before, suddenly darkened. He then cut off his interlocutor before he could finish asking his question. “I’m just focusing on the next game. The rest, I don’t want to think about it, I don’t want to talk about it!” he snapped at John McEnroe’s younger brother, before taking his cliques and slaps.

“I hope Patrick doesn’t hold it against me.”

A few minutes later, at a press conference, the Serb explained himself about this unusually cavalier attitude for him. “People keep asking me the question (about the story, Editor’s note) which is understandable. But I’m tired of answering it, he explained to journalists. I have already said a million times that I was aware of the historical issue, which of course motivates me enormously. But if I start to think about it too much, I’m going to mentally burn myself out. I just want to go back to basics and just focus on my next game. This is the reason why I cut Patrick. I hope he doesn’t hold it against me. “

Objective next match for Novak Djokovic, therefore. In this case, a semi-final of the US Open against Alexander Zverev. Everything else is just history and literature …

