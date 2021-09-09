US Open 2021 – Qualified in madness, flamboyant youth, fantastic comebacks… This US Open is decidedly crazy!

Because there is, for the first time, a qualified in the semi-finals

And this honor will therefore go to Emma Raducanu who, not content to cross the table like a hurricane (still no set conceded since the start of her journey), also became the first qualified in history to reach the semi-finals of the US Open.

An extremely rare event that has only had three precedents in other Grand Slams: the Australian Christine Dorey at the 1978 Australian Open, the American Alexandra Stevenson at Wimbledon 1999, and the Argentinian Nadia Podoroska at the Roland Garros 2020.

Ranked 150th in the world, Raducanu, who is only playing her second Grand Slam at 18, is also the second lowest ranked player to reach the last four in New York, after Kim Clijsters who was not ranked in 2009. But the Belgian had been world No. 1 …

Emma Raducanu, 18, qualified for the last four of the US Open – 09/08/2021 Credit: Getty Images

Because it was also a party for the qualified men

In the men’s table, three players from qualifying advanced to the round of 16: Germans Oscar Otte and Peter Gojowczyk as well as Dutchman Botic Van de Zandschulp. This is only the fourth time that we find so many qualified at the party in a major tournament (after Wimbledon 1985 and 1992, as well as Roland-Garros 1995).

The last named pushed the plug until the quarter-finals, thus equaling the performances of Nicolas Escudé in 1999 and Gilles Müller in 2008.

Because there will be, for the first time, a Canadian in the semi-finals

Finding Canadian players in the last rounds of the Grand Slams is starting to become commonplace, like Denis Shapovalov, semi-finalist at Wimbledon. But that had never happened at the US Open before, in the history of the tournament. A barrier that Felix Auger-Aliassime therefore broke, who will find himself for the first time in his career, at 21, in the last four of a major tournament. It will be against Daniil Medvedev.

Felix Auger-Aliassime Credit: Getty Images

More than ever, Canada, which also placed two representatives (Leylah Fernandez and Bianca Andreescu) in the second week for the first time at the US Open, is on the rise. Just like Greece, since Maria Sakkari for her part became the first Hellenic player to climb into the last four. This was already the case at Roland Garros.

Because there will be two teenagers in the women’s singles semi-finals

If Emma Raducanu (18 years and 9 months) and Leylah Fernandez (just 19 years old) find themselves in the final on Saturday, they will become the first “teenagers” to face each other for the title in New York since 1999 and a duel between Serena Williams and Martina Hingis (who were then respectively 17 and 18 plus 11 months).





In the meantime, their “simple” presence in the half is already a good reference. It is indeed the first time that we find two “teenagers” in the last four of the US Open since 2009, with Yanina Wickmayer (19 years and 10 months) and Caroline Wozniacki (19 years and 2 months).

To find trace of a player younger than Raducanu in the semi-finals in New York, we have to go back to Maria Sharapova in 2005 (18 years and 4 months).

Leylah fernandez Credit: Getty Images

Because we also broke some early childhood records for men

Recall that Carlos Alcaraz became for his part, at 18 years and 4 months, the youngest player to reach the quarter-finals of the US Open, that is to say since 1968. All Grand Slams combined, it is necessary go back to Michael Chang at Roland Garros in 1990 to find traces of a younger player in the quarter-finals: the American was then three weeks younger than him.

Fallen to Stefanos Tsitsipas, Carlos Alcaraz also became the youngest player to have eliminated a world top 3 in Grand Slam since Pete Sampras, winner of Mats Wilander at the US Open 1989, at 18 years and a few days.

In cumulative age, the quarter-final between Alcaraz is Felix Auger-Aliassime (39.45 years old) has also become the youngest confrontation at this stage (or better) of the US Open since the final between Pete Sampras and Andre Agassi in 1990 (39.44 years).

Because we have, moreover, broken records of duration for women

Incredible fact: on the first day of the tournament, two matches in the women’s singles almost simultaneously set the record for the longest women’s game at the US Open: in 3:40, Elise Mertens beat Rebeca Peterson 3-6, 7-6 ( 5), 7-6 (5) and another Rebeka, Masarova by her name, took out Ana Bogdan 6-7 (9), 7-6 (2), 7-6 (9).

The previous record dated from 2017 with a duel of 3:33 between Shelby Rogers and Daria Gavrilova. A mark that also almost exceeded the round of 16 between Maria Sakkari and Bianca Andreescu (3:30). The latter “consoled” themselves by setting the record for the latest women’s match in New York (2:14 am), on the victory of the Greek.

Because we have rarely seen so many marathons and “remorada” among men

Before the men’s semi-finals, this US Open has already produced 33 matches in straight sets. Two more marathons and this edition will equal that of 1983, which had set the record of its kind in Grand Slam, with 35 matches in straight sets. But beware: there are now only three matches to play …

Note also that 10 of these matches in five sets ended in the victory of a player who had been led two sets to nothing. A record (for the moment) equaled at the US Open, after the 1974 and 2012 editions. The 2002 Australian Open remains the absolute reference in this field, with 14 “remorada”.

