USA-Values ​​to watch on Wall Street (updated)

(Updated with Ford, Spectrum Brands and Macy’s)

PARIS, Sept 9 (Reuters) – Top stocks to watch Thursday on Wall Street, where index futures suggest an open lower by around 0.3%:

* FORD FN will close its production plants in India, which will lead the automaker to record a charge of two billion dollars in its accounts.

* UNITED AIRLINES UAL.O warned Thursday that the drop in demand linked to the impact of the Delta variant of the coronavirus on the health situation would weigh on its turnover and its capacities in the third quarter.

* ALPHABET GOOGL.O – Google, the main division of the group, is the target of a new antitrust investigation by European authorities, which concerns suspicion of pressure on manufacturers of electronic equipment using the Android operating system, reported a journalist from MLex on Twitter.

* The values ​​of the video game sector are suffering in the pre-stock market reports that the Chinese authorities have suspended the authorizations of new online games. ROBLOX RBLX.N, ACTIVISION BLIZZARD ATVI.O, ELECTRONIC ARTS EA.O, and TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE TTWO.O lose between 0.3% and 1.6%.

* LULULEMON ATHLETICA LULU.O – The sportswear specialist gains more than 14% in out-of-session trades after markets close on Wednesday, with investors hailing better-than-consensus annual earnings forecasts after quarterly months that beat expectations.





* T-MOBILE US TMUS.O lost around 2% in non-session trading on Wednesday evening after JPMorgan put up for sale a block of shares at a discount of up to 2.7%.

* GAMESTOP GME.N loses 7.3% in pre-market trading on Thursday after the announcement of a quarterly loss per share heavier than expected despite the 25% growth in its turnover and the absence announcements on its restructuring.

* FREEPORT MCMORAN FCX.N – The mining group gained 1.5% in pre-market trading, taking advantage of the rise in copper prices against the backdrop of the decline of the dollar.

* CAESARS ENTERTAINMENT CZR.O – The casino group will sell the non-American activities of betting specialist William Hill to the British 888 888.L for 2.2 billion pounds sterling (2.6 billion euros approximately).

* HUMANIGEN HGEN.O – The US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has rejected the emergency authorization request for lenzilumab for the treatment of COVID-19 in hospital patients. The title lost up to more than 52% in pre-market trading.

* SPECTRUM BRANDS HOLDINGS SPB.N announced Thursday the sale of its hardware and renovation business to Swedish Assa Abloy ASSAb.ST for $ 4.3 billion in cash.

* MACYS MN – Cowen has raised its recommendation to “outperform”.

(Written by Marc Angrand)