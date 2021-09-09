Usain Bolt has considered a return for the Tokyo Olympics

According to “La Foudre”, his coach (Glen Mills) would have quickly dissuaded him from resuming his career. ” When I told my coach that I was retiring (after the Worlds in 2017), he told me to sit down and told me If you retire, it’s over. I will not be doing a return tour. So be sure you want to retire. ” I came to see him in 2019 and I asked him “What do you think of a comeback for the Olympics?”. He looked at me and said to me “Don’t even start,” “says Bolt.



