Usain Bolt has considered a return for the Tokyo Olympics

Jamaica is barely recovering from the very average campaign of its male sprinters in Tokyo (a gold in the 110m hurdles) and the last interview with Usain Bolt should plunge them a little more into nostalgia. The eight-time Olympic champion tells BBC Sport in particular that he has envisaged a resounding return to the athletics tracks.
According to “La Foudre”, his coach (Glen Mills) would have quickly dissuaded him from resuming his career. ” When I told my coach that I was retiring (after the Worlds in 2017), he told me to sit down and told me If you retire, it’s over. I will not be doing a return tour. So be sure you want to retire. ” I came to see him in 2019 and I asked him “What do you think of a comeback for the Olympics?”. He looked at me and said to me “Don’t even start,” “says Bolt.
A return to the track “itched”
The Jamaican quickly buried the idea of a new participation in the Olympic Games. ” If there is not my coach, I will not do it because I believe in him and if he says no, it is no, but it itched (to come back) ”, recognizes the three-time Olympic champion in the 100m and 200m.
At 35, Bolt has definitely turned the page in competitive athletics. ” It’s too late. If I had to come back, it would have been for the Olympics “. Without him, Jamaica did not place any athlete in the 100m final and only Rasheed Dwyer in the 200m final for 7th place.