Usain Bolt thought of returning to the Tokyo Olympics: “But when I went to see my coach …”

Usain Bolt almost broke. While he has retired for four years now, after the 2017 Worlds, the Jamaican is indeed thinking of a return to the Tokyo Olympics. “When I told my coach that I was retiring, he told me to sit down and said ‘:’ If you retire, it’s over. I will not be doing a return tour. So be sure you want to retire. ‘ I came to see him in 2019 and I asked him: ‘what do you think of a comeback for the Olympics?’. He looked at me and said, ‘Don’t even start‘”, he revealed to the BBC.

“Seeing Bolt a McDonald’s under his arm in Berlin in 2009 was a brilliant human experience”



Athletics Sidorova fourth woman over 5m in the pole vault 2 HOURS AGO

Faced with the will of his coach, and despite his will, Bolt ended up backing down. “If there is not my coach, I will not do it because I believe in him and if he says no, it is no, but I was itching to come back. Now it is too late. If I had to come back, it would have been for the Olympics“, assured Bolt, which therefore excludes a possible comeback in the more or less near future. This time, it is well and truly over.

Athletics Thompson-Herah on the move in 10”65 in Zurich 2 HOURS AGO