Use. Are you earning more or less than the ideal salary to be happy?

This range would provide “emotional well-being” according to the study, which however did not take into account the size of the respondents’ household (single, couple, with children …) or the place of life (metropolitan or shaved area). countryside, rich or poor country …).

concluded that the theoretically perfect salary was between 60,000 and 75,000 dollars per year (between 51,000 and 64,000 euros) or between 4,250 euros and 5,300 euros per month, without a thirteenth month.

Several studies have focused on the ideal amount to be happy. For example, the American University in Purdue, Indiana, conducted a 2018 survey in which people from 164 countries

We all know the adage “money does not buy happiness”, and some systematically answer “but it contributes”. A decent salary effectively allows you to meet the needs of your family. But be careful not to gain too much …

She also estimated that, when the payslip reaches 95,000 dollars annually (80,400 euros), or 6,700 euros per month, happiness reaches a ceiling that should not be exceeded. Too much money could do you a disservice, leading to a dependence on money and a craving for perpetual consumption, at the risk of feeling empty, depressed and plagued by dissatisfaction.

A researcher from the University of San Diego recalls in The Conversation that other analyzes also estimated that the more your income increases, the happier you are, up to about $ 75,000 per year (64,000 euros) or 5,300 euros per month. From this level, there is no point in earning more, because happiness would stop growing.





However, a recent study from the University of San Diego tempers these previous results when “money and happiness are more strongly linked than they were in the past”. “Unlike previous studies, there was no plateau or saturation of happiness at higher income levels. For example, adults earning $ 160,000 or more per year in 2020 were happier than those earning between 115,000 and 160,000 dollars “, concludes the researchers.

In 2020, the British agency Raisin tried to determine the extent to which money affects our happiness. To answer this question, she compared the Gross Domestic Product (GDP) per capita data to the global happiness index for twenty countries: Luxembourg, Ireland, Singapore, Switzerland, United States, Iceland, Denmark, Netherlands. , Sweden, Australia, Austria, Germany, Canada, Finland, Belgium, United Kingdom, France, New Zealand and Italy.

Verdict? The inhabitants of Luxembourg would be the happiest with a GDP per capita of 100,000 euros and a happiness index of 1.5. On the contrary, Italy is the last of the twenty countries studied with 30,000 euros per capita and 1.2 in the happiness index. As for France, it finished 18th in the ranking with 39,000 euros per inhabitant and 1.3 in the happiness index. The Raisin agency also made an average for these twenty countries: the average GDP per capita would be 70,000 euros.

Note that, according to the latest figures from INED (2018), the French in metropolitan France receive a gross national income per capita, that is to say the amount of wealth they can have each year without becoming impoverished, amounting to $ 46,900 per year (40,000 euros), or 3,333 euros per month.