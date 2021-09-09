Vaccine skepticism as old as vaccination, says historian

Pasteur himself had been treated as a “sorcerer’s apprentice”: “vaccino-skepticism” is as old as vaccination itself, recalls Laurent-Henri Vignaud, author of “Antivax”, a work which traces the two centuries of the movement. .

“It has always existed”, underlines in an interview with AFP Mr. Vignaud, historian of science at the University of Burgundy, in Dijon, who published “Antivax” with Françoise Salvadori (Vendémiaire Editions).

Thus, the English physician Edward Jenner, considered the father of vaccination, aroused controversy when, in 1796, he inoculated a man with vaccinia, a bovine disease similar to smallpox but much less serious. Immunization succeeds “but doctors assure him: transmitting cow’s blood will transform you into a cow”, says the historian.

The debate remains “strictly medical” before, in 1853, an English law imposes vaccination against smallpox on children of families under public assistance: in the event of refusal, they will no longer be entitled to social assistance.

Against this “blackmail”, “the opposition becomes political” and demonstrations are organized, the most important of which gathered in Leicester, in 1885, 100,000 people.

These first “antivax” in history will win their case: in 1906-07, an English law extends the vaccination obligation but allows everyone to be exempted by signing a conscience clause, which is also still in force in the United Kingdom.

Other demonstrations will take place in Europe and America but rarely in France because the law of 1902 relating to the vaccination obligation is hardly applied. “Control is entrusted to the mayors, who are not in favor of the idea of ​​going to impose fines on their citizens. As for the obligation of vaccination in schools, teachers do not see themselves as police officers”, as, later, some restaurateurs …

On the other hand, the opposition of the medical world will be sharp when Pasteur invented the vaccine against rabies in 1885. “He was very badly received and considered as an apprentice sorcerer”, explains Mr. Vignaud.

But Pasteur “demonstrates that it is possible to manufacture other vaccines”, in particular against typhoid, widely used during the First World War, in the face of “marginal opposition”.





Then, in the years 1950-60, “the scientific enthusiasm makes that one massively vaccinates”, in particular against polio.

– The “French specificity” –

The “shift in opinion will occur at the end of the 1960s” with the proliferation of lawsuits in the United States against the side effects of vaccines. In 1986, a list of side effects was then drawn up for which victims would be compensated. For the first time, we admit that vaccines can harm: “it makes the doubt legitimate”, says the historian.

It was the same doubt that settled in France at the end of the 1990s: the systematic vaccination of adolescents against hepatitis B was then launched before being quickly suspended following a report fearing a link with cases of sclerosis. in plaques, which has never been confirmed.



Skepticism was further heightened when, in 1998 in the United Kingdom, a medical researcher, Andrew Wakefield, published a fraudulent study suggesting a link between the measles vaccine and autism. “The number of vaccinations drops in a few months to zero”, according to Mr. Vignaud.

Therefore, even if “the group of real antivax does not grow, we have more and more vaccine-skeptics who say to themselves: the vaccine, I do not know if it works, or if I really need it” .

Because, at the same time, injections multiply against diseases often considered benign: mumps, chickenpox … “We are starting to tick against this vaccine escalation”.

In France, in 2009, the “false pandemic” of influenza A (H1N1) adds a more political dimension. Following an alert from the WHO on a dangerous wave to come, which will prove to be exaggerated, the government is ordering massive amounts of vaccines. But the epidemic does not materialize.

Faced with this “precaution for nothing”, public opinion points to a “collusion between the authorities and the pharmaceutical lobby in an anti-Big Pharma movement”.

Vaccino-skepticism, since then, has become above all a “distrust” of the state.

“When the French say no to the vaccine in the polls, they are in fact saying no to politicians.” It is this “French specificity” which places France number one among vaccine-skeptical countries, according to the latest surveys.

Moreover, “the polls show that the vaccine-skeptics are mostly abstainers: they do not believe in politics”, recalls Mr. Vignaud.