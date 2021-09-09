VIDEO. Haute-Garonne: the incredible metamorphosis of Alain le Perpignanais, who lost 140 kilos

the essential

Hospitalized since December 2020, Alain, evacuated from his apartment in Perpignan with a crane, went from nearly 300 to 160 kilos. He tells “La Dépêche du Midi” about his extraordinary metamorphosis.

The fight of a lifetime. Alain, who weighed 300 kg, continues his physical transformation. After being evacuated by a crane from his apartment in Perpignan to be hospitalized last December at the Saint-Éloi hospital in Montpellier, in which he had lost 40 kg in 20 days, the 54-year-old man has was transferred to the Château de Vernhes clinic in Bondiguoux, near Toulouse, specializing in the treatment of obesity. Last March, “La Dépêche du Midi” was gone to meet him, he had already lost nearly 100 kg. This Wednesday, September 8, Alain once again opened the door to his room for us.

Bedridden, the Perpignan, dressed in a white shirt, is preparing to face dark days. A few weeks ago, he broke his foot. Recently, Alain has been walking again. Shyly, using a walker, but again.

“I injured myself while my weight loss was going well. Now she’s on the brakes. I am tired. The pain tires me out. Fortunately, the clinic staff support me and cheer me up, ”said the 54-year-old man with tears in his eyes. Currently, Alain weighs 160 kg. His exit from the clinic was initially scheduled for the end of the year. It is postponed to early 2022.

” I am going to fight “

His father’s death three years ago had plunged him into depression. “My medicine was food.” When he weighed around 160 kg, a fall in his apartment had immobilized him, leaving him alone on the floor. For almost 18 months. He waited until the end, until he was evacuated to the hospital. But today, despite a complicated period, Le Perpignanais will “fight” to find a normal life, his autonomy.





“In life, there are ups and downs. The last few months have been complicated. The heat wave also played on my nerves, says Alain in his hoarse voice. I want to get back to my old life, when I was not obese. I have no more hope but I will not give up ”.

In the meantime, to (re) live, the 54-year-old man continues to nibble meals in the health center and carefully perform his rehabilitation exercises. If the light at the end of the tunnel seems to be sketching for the Perpignanais, it does not project. Upon his release, financial and housing problems await him. The fight will intensify in the coming weeks. Alain promises, as since the beginning of his hospitalization, to come out rebuilt.