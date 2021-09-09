VIDEO. “We love Jean-Paul Belmondo because he looked like us”, declares Emmanuel Macron during the tribute to the Invalides

The President of the Republic hailed at length Thursday the life and career of the actor who died at the age of 88.

“We love Jean-Paul Belmondo because he looked like us. (…) Belmondo is a bit better for us. “ Emmanuel Macron paid tribute to the actor, who died on Monday at the age of 88, when the ceremony organized in the courtyard of the Invalides. In front of a crowd of personalities and fans of the comedian, the President of the Republic assured that “during these decades, Jean-Paul Belmondo did not only embrace eras and genres, he married France”.





The head of state referred to the filmography of the comedian, explaining that he “was our 20th birthday”, “our 30th birthday”, “our 40th birthday” and “our fifty years”. The President of the Republic again greeted “a hero with a thousand faces whose career spans 1,000 lives”.





“Where he is, I am sure and certain that he is smiling as always and that he is fully happy with this tribute”, declared in the preamble Victor Belmondo, the grandson of the actor. “Our grandfather will always radiate his smile to us (…) he is an eternal smile. (…) We think of you, we love you”, he said.

