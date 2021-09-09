Warning in the international space station after a release of smoke, the crew to safety

A small fright for Thomas Pesquet and the other members of the crew of the international space station. “On September 9, at 4:55 a.m. Moscow time, a smoke detector went off in the Zvezda service module of the Russian segment of the ISS during the automatic battery change and an alarm went off.”, Roscosmos said in a statement on Thursday. French astronaut Thomas Pesquet also reportedly reported a smell of burning plastic, which reached the American segment from the Russian part of the station due to the ventilation.

Nevertheless, the Russian space agency clarified that the situation was now under control and that “All systems are functioning normally”. According to her, an atmospheric filter was used “to eliminate any pollution by fumes”. The crew then continued their night, she adds, adding that “the crew continues to train normally for the spacewalk” scheduled for the afternoon.

This new incident is the latest in a long series. It intervenes in a context where the Russian space company, in charge of the maintenance of the Russian part of the ISS, found its condition worrying at the end of August. Almost 80% of flight systems are said to be in particular “end of their service life”.

Last week, the chief engineer of the Russian company Energia, Vladimir Solovyov, also told Reuters that cracks had been found on board the Zarya module. “This finding is very bad and foreshadows a possible expansion of the cracks over time”, he pointed out.