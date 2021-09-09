More

    “We let go of everything”: Stéphane Plaza dances completely naked on Instagram

    Stéphane Plaza, real estate agent and host on M6, posted a video on Instagram in which he dances completely naked by a swimming pool.

    Did you think Stéphane Plaza was modest? Missed ! The host of M6 posted a video on Instagram in which he dances completely naked in the sun and by a swimming pool. The famous real estate agent, who posted the video himself, dances to “Gonna make you sweat (everybody dance now)”.

    In the message accompanying the video, Stéphane Plaza writes: “Back to school is coming!” (back to school is coming, Editor’s note). “You can dance anywhere. In your mind. In your heart. Or naked in the sun.” He continues his message: “And above all we take responsibility! His body, his style, his sense of rhythm too… We let go of everything, that means letting go but holding on because 2022 promises to be radiant!”


    Stéphane Plaza took the opportunity to point out that he will be back in “Les groses tête” on RTL this Thursday, September 9. It also continues its broadcasts on M6: “House for sale” and “Search house or apartment”. At the same time, the real estate agencies that bear his name continue to flourish throughout France since the network currently has 622 agencies.

    This is not the first time that Stéphane Plaza has appeared in the simplest device on social networks. He had published a back shot and totally naked, on vacation in Corsica, a year ago in September 2020.


