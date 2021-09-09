More

    what his son Paul thought of his conquests

    He is the eldest son of the clan. 58-year-old Paul Belmondo attends the tribute paid to his father in the courtyard of Les Invalides, with other members of the family. Families of Jean-Paul Belmondo, rather. During his lifetime, the actor was indeed a great seducer and married twice. The first time in 1959 with Élodie Constantin, Paul’s mother, the second time in 2002 with Natty Tardivel, Stella’s mother. Without forgetting the others, all the others.

    And when Paul talks about his childhood, he mostly remembers the shoots he attended. He explained in 2013 in Paris Match: “I was not aware of being the child of a star. My sister Florence and I were boarding in England at the time. My father’s shoots were above all a vacation! »At the age of 10, he left for Mexico on the Magnifique plateau, where Jean-Paul Belmondo celebrated his fortieth birthday. The routine: “I was so imbued with this universe that, for me, my father was doing a job like any other, even if he signed autographs in the street …”


    Her father wasn’t just a movie buff. And when Paul was asked how old he realized his father was a charmer, he replied, “When I was old enough to seduce myself!” », While specifying:« I really liked Laura Antonelli and Carlos Sotto Mayor. “

    Married for over thirty years to Luana, Paul Belmondo is the father of three children: Alessandro, chef, Victor, who (…)

    Aslam

