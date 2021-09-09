What risks Gérald Darmanin if he reveals his exchanges with Sandrine Rousseau?

Sandrine Rousseau “reserves the right to take legal action” on Darmanin’s proposal to reveal exchanges between them, which she considers a “threat”.

The environmentalist primary candidate Sandrine Rousseau on Thursday accused the Minister of the Interior Gérald Darmanin of seeking to intimidate her after he threatened to publish their exchanges.

“He is a person who is capable of putting intimidation above the law because there, what he does is intimidate me by flouting the law and that is very serious when you faces a presidential candidate “, accused on France Info the ex-number 2 of the Greens.

Pass of arms

At the origin of this tension, the attacks of Sandrine Rousseau during the first debate of the green primary. The candidate claimed that Darmanin’s appointment to the Interior – despite being accused by a woman of rape in 2009 – convinced her to come forward. The minister retorted on France Inter that this had not however prevented the latter from asking him for an appointment for an appointment.

“Ms. Rousseau did not have the same vision of myself when she asked me to be appointed director of the IRA (Regional Administration Institute) Lille when I was Minister of the Public Service (… ) If desired, we can publish the appointment requests and appointment requests “.

A sentence that did not pass to the candidate for the green primary. The latter indeed considers that Gerald Darmanin “is breaking the law since the threat of publicly broadcasting private conversations is punishable”, she denounced, claiming to “reserve the possibility of possibly taking legal action to that”. But is this legally reprehensible?

“Threat to commit an offense”

Lawyer Arié Alimi reacted on Twitter to the controversy by asserting that Darmanin’s proposal to publish the exchanges fell under article 222-17 of the penal code. This provides that “the threat to commit a crime or an offense against persons whose attempt is punishable, is punished by six months’ imprisonment and a fine of 7,500 euros when it is either repeated or materialized by a writing, an image or any other object “.





Now, is making these exchanges public a “crime or an offense” as mentioned by the law cited? Nothing is less sure. As pointed out The Dauphine, it would be necessary to demonstrate the will to “infringe the privacy of the private life of others” so that the action can be sanctioned.

Secret of correspondence

Moreover, according to the lawyer nicknamed Maître Eolas on Twitter, Gérald Darmanin is not bound by the secrecy of these messages as soon as they “arrive in the hands of the recipient”.

In addition, there is the possibility that these exchanges – concerning an appointment to the IRA – may be considered as sending administrative documents. As mentioned CheckNews, the article L.300-2 of the code of relations between the public and the administration, provides that “documents produced or received, within the framework of their public service mission, by the State, local authorities as well as by other persons governed by public law or persons governed by private law charged with such a task” are considered “as administrative documents”.

However, in a notice of 2019, the commission for access to administrative documents (CADA) considers that exchanges of such a nature “are communicable to any person who requests it”. It is still necessary to determine whether the targeted messages passed through Gérald Darmanin’s professional email address, or by his private telephone, recalls Maître Eolas.

Finally, the defenders of the Minister of the Interior brandish the formulation used: “If she wishes” which, in essence, would not constitute a threat but a proposal awaiting consent. It remains to be seen whether or not Sandrine Rousseau will bring this legal debate before a magistrate to decide on the admissible argument.