When global warming is transforming animals

In addition to all the usual consequences, it looks like climate change is transforming part of the animal kingdom.

Today, almost no one is unaware of the extent of the damage linked to climate change on our environment. The anthropogenic warming that has been observed for years now is accompanied by a whole range of varied and visible consequences. For example, it is common knowledge that the masses of ice at high latitudes are melting at an alarming rate.

But there are, however, many others, less obvious, that could easily be overlooked. It is one of these little-known effects of global warming that have just been highlighted by Australian researchers; their work shows that climate change pushes some animals to change shape little by little! Indeed, they found that everywhere on the planet, animal appendages tended to get larger and larger with generations.

Grow up to stay cool

The explanation of this curious phenomenon is to be found on the side of Allen’s rule. This rule of thumb, based on natural selection, states that homeothermic animals (at constant internal temperatures, like humans) develop longer appendages in hot climates. This observation is quite simply due to the fact that in addition to their basic function, the appendages in question play a role of radiator. It is thanks to them that the majority of excess heat is evacuated; the larger they are, the greater the surface in contact with the air, and the more effective they are at keeping a constant internal temperature.

The concern is that the more heat there is to evacuate, the more area it takes to do it ! Global warming has therefore created a new selection pressure. It seems that natural selection is starting to favor individuals who have larger appendages, and which are therefore more able to cope with high temperatures.





“No idea of ​​the ecological consequences”

And this trend would progress at an alarming rate. The beaks of many species of parrots have thus grown by 4 to 10% since 1871. The same observation is made in mammals: in the case of shrews and wood mice, there is a comparable increase in the length of the tail and the tail. thickness of the legs. These variations remain quite weak in absolute terms; so do not expect to see a proliferation of Diddle-like mouse or some Dumbo-eared elephants In the coming years. But according to the researchers, all these observations are still statistically correlated with anthropogenic global warming, in an indisputable way.

Instinctively, one might imagine that this is good news, a sign that these animals are better and better equipped to survive these conditions, but it is not. According to Sara Ryding, author of the study interviewed by Interesting Engineering, the changes in shape “does not mean animals are dealing with climate change and that all is well“, on the contrary.

Animals evolve in order to survive climate change, but we have no idea of ​​the other ecological consequences of these changes..

-Sara Ryding

It is also interesting to note that the Europeans are on average 11 centimeters taller than a century ago, which certainly means that our appendages have also lengthened … should this be seen as a coincidence ? Unfortunately, the study by Australian researchers does not answer this question. But in any event, this is one more reason to step up efforts to stem this protean crisis.