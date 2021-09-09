When Jean-Paul Belmondo had fun with Jacques Chirac, “more interested in women” by his side

Great seducers, both of them. In an interview with Le Point in 2016, which the weekly publishes again this Thursday, September 9, Jean-Paul Belmondo remembers, laughing as usual, his various meetings with the politicians of the century. And in particular that with Jacques Chirac, at the time mayor of Paris. However, it is not the meeting in itself that marked Bébel, and which still made him smile, years later, but the attitude of Jacques Chirac, towards the actor … and his companion.

Because the mayor of Paris seemed to pay attention only to the sculptural Carlos Sotto Mayor, who shared the life of Jean-Paul Belmondo at the time. “Jacques Chirac received me when he was mayor of Paris, but I think he was more interested in the woman who accompanied me, Carlos Sotto Mayor”, says, amused, the Magnificent, almost thirty years after the episode. From this interest not necessarily appropriate, the actor did not seem to have drawn any bitterness, no jealousy, yet in their love story. Jean-Paul Belmondo had retained a true tenderness of this tumultuous adventure, marked by jealousy “to the point of extravagance” of the Brazilian actress. So much so that in the last years of his life, Bébel had reconnected with Carlos Sotto Mayor, and lived by his side one last story.





The actor and Jacques Chirac will meet again on several occasions, in particular in 1994, during the inauguration of the rue Paul Belmondo in the 12th arrondissement (…)

