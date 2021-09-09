More

    Which PC to play the future Deathloop game?

    Deathloop is the new game from Arkane Lyon, the studio behind the Dishonored series. The story takes place on the island of Blackreef, between two assassins, Colt and Julianna. The first wishes to break the endless cycle in which it is locked while the second seems to flourish in this loop.

    This morning, we are entitled to the necessary configurations to play the game on PC.

    Minimum configuration for 1080P / 30 FPS / LOW SETTINGS:


    – OS: Windows 10 64 bit
    – Processor: Intel Core i5-8400 @ 2.80GHz or AMD Ryzen 5 1600
    – Memory: 12 GB
    – GPU: Nvidia GTX 1060 (6 GB) or AMD Radeon RX 580 (8 GB)
    – DirectX: Version 12
    – Storage: 30 GB available HDD

    Recommended configuration: 1080P / 60 FPS / HIGH SETTINGS:

    – OS: Windows 10 64 bit
    – Processor: Intel Core i7-9700K @ 3.60GHz or AMD Ryzen 7 2700X
    – Memory: 16 GB
    – GPU: Nvidia RTX 2060 (6 GB) or AMD Radeon RX 5700 (8 GB) – DirectX: Version 12
    – Storage: 30 GB available SSD

    ULTRA 4K configuration: 4K / 60 FPS / ULTRA SETTINGS:

    – OS: Windows 10 64 bit
    – Processor: Intel Core i9-10900K @ 3.70GHz or AMD Ryzen 7 3800XT
    – Memory: 16 GB
    – GPU: Nvidia RTX 3080 (10 G0) or AMD Radeon RX 6800 XT (16 GB)
    – DirectX: Version 12
    – Storage: 30 GB available SSD


    Stuart

