Which PC to play the future Deathloop game?

This morning, we are entitled to the necessary configurations to play the game on PC.
Minimum configuration for 1080P / 30 FPS / LOW SETTINGS:
– OS: Windows 10 64 bit
– Processor: Intel Core i5-8400 @ 2.80GHz or AMD Ryzen 5 1600
– Memory: 12 GB
– GPU: Nvidia GTX 1060 (6 GB) or AMD Radeon RX 580 (8 GB)
– DirectX: Version 12
– Storage: 30 GB available HDD
Recommended configuration: 1080P / 60 FPS / HIGH SETTINGS:
– OS: Windows 10 64 bit
– Processor: Intel Core i7-9700K @ 3.60GHz or AMD Ryzen 7 2700X
– Memory: 16 GB
– GPU: Nvidia RTX 2060 (6 GB) or AMD Radeon RX 5700 (8 GB) – DirectX: Version 12
– Storage: 30 GB available SSD
ULTRA 4K configuration: 4K / 60 FPS / ULTRA SETTINGS:
– OS: Windows 10 64 bit
– Processor: Intel Core i9-10900K @ 3.70GHz or AMD Ryzen 7 3800XT
– Memory: 16 GB
– GPU: Nvidia RTX 3080 (10 G0) or AMD Radeon RX 6800 XT (16 GB)
– DirectX: Version 12
– Storage: 30 GB available SSD