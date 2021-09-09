WHO reiterates its opposition to booster doses

“I will not remain silent when the companies and countries that control the global supply of vaccines believe that the world’s poor should be content with leftovers,” said the director-general of the WHO.

The WHO once again requested Wednesday that people vaccinated against Covid-19 do not receive booster doses so that the vials are sent to poor countries which have only been able to immunize a tiny part of their population.

“At this time, we do not want to see widespread use of booster doses for healthy people who are fully vaccinated,” said World Health Organization (WHO) Director General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus , at a press conference.

“I will not remain silent”

“I will not remain silent when the companies and countries that control the global vaccine supply think the world’s poor should be content with leftovers,” he said angrily.

At the beginning of August, the head of the WHO had wanted to decree a moratorium on booster doses until the end of September, but several rich countries publicly opposed him an end of inadmissibility and launched their campaign of recall of vaccination, known as of third dose. On Wednesday, Dr Tedros nevertheless called “for an extension of the moratorium at least until the end of 2021 to allow each country to vaccinate at least 40% of its population”.





The United States again rejected the WHO call on Wednesday, pointing to Joe Biden’s “responsibility” to “protect the people of the United States” and pointing out that it was a “false alternative” . “We are doing both (launch the recall campaign and deliver doses to poor countries, note), we think we can do both and we will continue to do both,” said White House spokeswoman Jen Psaki .

“Help each country to vaccinate at least 10% of its population by the end of the month”

WHO constantly denounces the difficulties of access to vaccines in poor countries. “WHO’s global goals remain to help each country immunize at least 10% of its population by the end of the month, at least 40% by the end of the year and 70% of the population. global by the middle of next year, ”explained Dr Tedros.

He also indicated that he had participated in the last meeting of G20 health ministers on September 5 and 6 in Rome: “They assured me that they would do everything to bring the necessary vaccines to reach the target of 40% to the end of this year. ” The boss of the WHO also said he was “appalled” by the statements of the pharmaceutical industry which indicated on Tuesday that the production of vaccines against Covid would soon be more than sufficient to ensure vaccination for all.

“In fact, manufacturers have long had the capacity to not only vaccinate their own priority groups, but to simultaneously support vaccination of these same groups in all countries,” said Dr Tedros. “We have the solutions to stop the transmission (of the virus) and save lives. But these solutions are not well used or well shared,” he insisted.

He lamented that the rich countries gave only 15% of the billion promised doses. “We don’t want any more promises. We just want the vaccines!” He said.