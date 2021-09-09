why Anne Hidalgo chose Rouen to announce her candidacy

Anne Hidalgo therefore chose Rouen to announce on the morning of Sunday, September 12 her official candidacy for the presidential election in April 2022. A strategic choice for the socialist mayor of Paris. And a nice highlight for the mayor of Rouen, Nicolas Mayer Rossignol.

This is not the first time that Anne Hidalgo has decided to go down the Seine to Rouen.

His last trip to the Norman capital dates back to February 11, when she had joined a former prime minister, the mayor of Le Havre Edouard Philippe, both welcomed by Nicolas Mayer Rossignol, socialist mayor of Rouen and president of the Rouen metropolis. On the agenda for this meeting: the Seine axis. A project initiated by Nicolas Sarkozy in 2008 who wanted to make it the backbone of Greater Paris and around which the former prime minister and the presidential candidate wished to meet.









© France Televisions

A beautiful image, not without political ulterior motives for these two city councilors with presidential ambitions. One would reserve for 2027 while the other, pushed by his party and his relatives, will therefore embark on the race this Sunday, September 12 in Rouen.

Rouen, a laboratory of ideas outside of Paris

The choice of Rouen is not anodized. First, because Rouen is not Paris.

Anne Hidalgo wants to get out of the capital, from her image as mayor of Paris and thus offer her candidacy a national scope, visible for the province and the rest of France.

And then because Rouen, under the leadership of Nicolas Mayer Rossignol, seeks to appear as a laboratory for ideas in terms of ecology. As proof, the organization of “Rouen Métropole, capital of the world according to” from September 13 to October 10, ie 3 weeks of debates, reflections on mobility, the world after, urban space, renewable energies.





Subjects on which the mayor of Rouen Nicolas Mayer Rossignol is working.

During their meeting with Edouard Philippe, “NMR” made several proposals around carbon-free energies, mobility or even the decontamination of wasteland. Attractive areas of interest for the future candidate Anne Hidalgo who wishes to base her program on social justice, ecology and the republic. A vision that she will also detail in her book A french woman which will be released on September 15th.

In addition to the green imprint that the mayor of Rouen is striving to give to her territory, the mayor of Paris is also determined to rely on the 30,000 members of the Socialist Party.

Nicolas Mayer Rossignol, close to Anne Hidalgo

Supported by the national secretary of her party Olivier Faure, who has already spoken in her favor, Anne Hidalgo knows that she will need the support of young elected officials like Nicolas Mayer Rossignol who, for her part, does not hide her enthusiasm. The current mayor of Rouen and president of one of the 21 French metropolises affirms it:

With Anne, we are very close and we work together. We need someone who brings people together and she embodies the Republican promise. N. Mayer-Rossignol

As for the role he will play in this candidacy, nothing filters out neither on the Rouen side, nor on the side of the capital.

The current mayor of Nantes, Johanna Rolland, will likely assume the leadership of Anne Hidalgo’s campaign. What role could Nicolas Mayer Rossignol play then? The main interested party answers “I do not know yet”.

“These questions are being considered” adds his entourage.

Answer can be Sunday morning during their reunion in the Norman capital.

Anne Hidalgo invited to the 20H news from France 2 on Sunday evening

Note that Anne Hidalgo will be the guest of Laurent Delahousse in the 20h newscast of France 2, Sunday evening after his trip to Rouen.