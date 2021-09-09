why she was banned from staying in America

Thursday September 9, 2021, Christian Eudeline publishes his biographical book Vanessa Paradis, divine artist. The author looks back on a famous day in 1995 when the singer was arrested at the airport in possession of cannabis. An offense little mentioned in the French press, which had nevertheless earned him being banned from staying on American soil.

Singer, actress, or even model… Vanessa Paradis is today renowned the world over for her multiple talents. Thanks to the unexpected success of Joe the Taxi in 1987, the young woman became a real star, at the age of only 14 years. It must be said that the single, his very first, sold 1.3 million copies in France, and more than 3.2 million abroad! But his international career could very quickly have run out of steam… because of an event which the French press has barely reported. In her biographical book Vanessa Paradis, divine artist – that Femme Actuelle was able to obtain before its publication, Thursday, September 9, 2021 from Prisma editions – the author Christian Eudeline looks back on a certain day in 1995 which could have cost the star dearly. rising that was then Vanessa Paradis.





On February 16, 1995, Vanessa Paradis went to Canada to promote the film Elisa, in which she had just shot alongside Gérard Depardieu and Clotilde Courau. While she was to join her companion at the time, Lenny Kravitz, in the Bahamas, the 22-year-old artist was arrested at the Pierre-Elliott-Trudeau International Airport in Montreal… in possession of cannabis. “While rummaging in her bag to present her papers to the customs officer, Vanessa Paradis dropped a drug pellet on the counter…”, tells us the local newspaper La Presse Montreal. The singer and actress has only three grams (…)

