Why Windows 11 Could Make Your Computer Faster

In an interview, Steve Dispensa, the vice president of the Enterprise Management division of Microsoft gave some explanations about the optimizations of Windows 11. First of all, the developers have done a lot of work in memory management for favor the application that runs in the foreground. This then obtains more resources. Thus, even if the processor has a significant load, the launch of new applications is very fast, as can be seen in the presentation below (go to 2 min 50 s in the video).

This priority concept also applies to the Edge interface and browser. It is therefore possible to put tabs to sleep after a certain time of inactivity (see at 3 min 45 s). On average, this function reduces memory consumption by 32% and CPU usage by 37%. The interface benefits from a new design, called Mica, which offers new visual effects without impacting performance.

Wake up faster

Microsoft has also worked on the process of waking Windows 11 from sleep. The waking of components such as the SSD or the Wi-Fi / Bluetooth modules is optimized. The other goal is to prioritize the most important processes when waking up. Microsoft estimates that these optimizations reduce waking time by 25%. The publisher has also made code optimizations in system startup, with a speed gain of up to 30% when authenticating with Windows Hello.





Windows 11 also takes up less disk space, thanks to the greater use of compression technologies. Some less important apps are initially compressed, as can be seen with the launch of Sticky Notes (go to 6:07 in the video). The browser cache has also been optimized to take up less space.

More demanding for more security

Windows 11 is only offered in a 64-bit version and gives pride of place to security, hence its hardware requirements, with new DCH (Declarative Componentized Hardware supported apps) drivers for processors. According to Microsoft, these requirements allow 99.8% operation without major crashes. Microsoft is also insisting that Windows 10 apps will continue to work in Windows 11. For professionals, the App Assure service provides support for possible compatibility issues. And thanks to the Zero Trust model, Windows 11 provides a secure environment, from the motherboard components, to running applications, to system startup and the user login process.

Also to discover in video:

Finally, Microsoft will only offer one major update per year, which will normally be available in the second half of the year. Each major version will receive updates for 24 months (36 months for Enterprise and Education editions). Updates have also been optimized with a differential approach (we only update what changes), which reduces the amount of data to download by around 40%. Administrators can define precise policies, for example to download only the updates corresponding to critical security vulnerabilities.

Source : Windows Latest