World Cup every two years: Wenger reveals his project to FIFA, European leagues oppose it

Six days after his shock interview in The team, Arsène Wenger presented the contours of his World Cup project every two years. The former Arsenal coach spoke on Thursday afternoon at a press conference organized by FIFA. “Our mission is to plan, implement the competitions of tomorrow and improve world football“, first declared the director of football development of the world body, which would aim to overhaul the calendar after the 2026 World Cup.

If you ask Messi or Cristiano Ronaldo if they want to have more chances to win the World Cup, I’m sure they would tell you yes.

“We want to keep the ratio of 80% of matches with clubs, 20% with selections. But we want to make it more efficient at the organizational level, recalled the former technician from Monaco with three areas of study: less travel, rest for the players and more high-quality, high-stakes matches… Option 1 would therefore be to have club football between August and September, then October to be completely for national teams. Then the players would be dedicated to clubs until the end of the season, with continental competition in June. Option 2 would be two international truces: one in October, one in March. “





Ronaldo and Schmeichel support Wenger idea

While many players fear the too important chain of matches from one season to another, Ronaldo, two-time world champion with Brazil, said he was in favor of Arsène Wenger’s idea. “To have the most important competition every two years, that would be spectacular, really, said the Brazilian from Doha where he was invited to a “match of legends” by FIFA. The current calendar was created almost 100 years ago. The world has totally changed… If you ask Messi or Cristiano Ronaldo if they want more opportunities to win the World Cup, I’m sure they would say yes.“

Same story for Peter Schmeichel, European champion 1992 and quarter-finalist of the 1998 World Cup with Denmark. “I qualified for a World Cup only, recalled the ex-legend of Manchester United. I’m clearly in favor of having a World Cup every two years. Today’s calendar is a bit out of date. “A new calendar which according to Arsène Wenger would be favorable to the African continent.”We have five nations playing the World Cup today. At 48, we go to nine nations. Every two years, this gives more opportunities to play the World Cup, but also for the organizationr “, said the Alsatian.

A few minutes before this press conference, the European leagues expressed their disagreement. “Leagues will work with other stakeholders to prevent football governing bodies from making unilateral decisions that will harm national football which is the bedrock of our industry., they announced. New competitions, revamped competitions or expanded competitions for club and national team football both at continental and / or world level are not the solutions to the current problems of our game in an already crowded schedule.. “”Open to dialogue“, Arsène Wenger should not however be short of arguments to change world football.

