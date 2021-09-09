Xbox Free Play Days: here are the 3 games playable for free this weekend | Xbox one

Like every week, Microsoft is making playable Xbox games available for free for a weekend. Today, it’s Rainbow Six Siege, Blasphemous and Madden NFL 22’s turn to join the list of games to be tested as part of the Free Play Days. As usual, if you decide to continue the experience, promotions on the Microsoft Store apply on the different titles.

Note that you will be able to enjoy the Xbox One versions but also the Xbox Series X | S of Madden NFL 22.

Download Blasphemous on Xbox

Blasphemous is a punitive action platformer game that combines the chiseled, edgy combat system of a hack’n slash with deeply evocative storytelling, all set in a huge universe of non-linear levels to explore. A terrible curse has befallen Cvstodia and its inhabitants; they simply call it “The Miracle”. Play as The Penitent, the sole survivor of the “Silent Sorrow” massacre. Trapped in an endless cycle of death and resurrection, you must free the world from its terrible fate and reach the origin of your anguish.

> Download Blasphemous





Download Rainbow Six Siege for Xbox

Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Siege marks the return of the famous FPS franchise in a brand new opus developed by the Ubisoft Montreal studio. Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Siege invites players to master the art of siege. Close quarters combat, tactics, team play and explosive action are at the heart of the experience. The gameplay sets a new standard in the franchise when it comes to strategy-inspired armed confrontations, respecting the legacy left by the old Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six games.

> Download Rainbow Six Siege



Download Madden NFL 22 for Xbox

Madden NFL 22. To live the season to the fullest. Thanks to Dynamic Gameday, find the NFL you love in every mode. Whether you’re building a Franchise match strategy, launching a match in Play Now or online in Ultimate Team, see the impact of Dynamic Gameday everywhere.

> Download the Xbox One version



> Download the Xbox Series X | S version

