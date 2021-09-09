Xbox Series S: a leak and a meme, return to the crazy night of September 8, 2020 | Xbox one

Almost a year ago to the day, many gamers were eagerly awaiting news of the Xbox Series X and PS5 that were coming out in the following months. But after months of rumors, it’s another console that ignited the web with a leak that will be remembered, that of the Xbox Series S. Back on a night of madness.

The Xbox Series S, the open secret

To understand the extent of the leak, it should first be remembered that the Xbox Series S was long overdue. While its official announcement arrived on September 8, 2020, the rumors around this other Xbox console were already over a year ago.

While the Xbox Series X (code name “Project Scarlett” at the time) was made official, it was in the summer of 2019 that rumors about a second Xbox began to hit the web and very quickly. , the code name “Lockhart” began to circulate. We were already talking about a new Xbox next-gen a little less powerful and without a disc drive. As of December 2019, the specs of the Xbox Series S were already more or less known and different sources mentioned 1440p in 60 fps on Xbox Lockhart.

Every month new rumors cropped up around the project as Microsoft remained absolutely silent about it. Xbox communication was then 100% focused on the only officially announced console, the Xbox Series X.

In June 2020, the public expected an official announcement as Lockhart’s name was mentioned in the latest Xbox SDK. Yet Microsoft was silent once again and while some still refused to believe in the arrival of another Xbox Series without a disc drive, the announcement did come a few weeks later. But not necessarily as Microsoft had imagined.

The crazy night of September 8, 2020

Microsoft teams around the world certainly remember what happened on the night of September 7 to 8, 2020. Official images of the Xbox Series S are leaking and we not only discover the official design of this news Xbox, but also its price and release date.

No one expected the announcement of a new console then, let alone find out all the details before Microsoft made it official.

One video clearly showed the console from different angles, all sites were starting to relay the leak, and the Xbox Series S was one of the hottest topics on Twitter by then. Microsoft could no longer hide and had to react.

The best possible reaction

On Tuesday September 8, 2020 very early, the Xbox teams then discover the leaks that took place during the night and know that they must react quickly. As reported by the Ayzenberg agency, which supported Microsoft on the launch of the new Xboxes, everything happened very quickly.





Two hours (and many validation emails) later, we had a plan. Rather than ignore it, we acknowledged it with the classic “ape man” meme to get into the conversation, and we quickly moved forward with the Xbox Marketing team to officially announce it. Our first task was to recognize the leak, frankly and directly. We needed something funny. Something simple. Something to convey our real and honest feelings.

At 8:07 a.m. sharp, Xbox tosses a tweet with a single image, that monkey meme that, in just two images, illustrates it all.

We decided to release the meme in its entirety, with no frills. No reproduction, no embellishments. Anyone who had followed video game news would instantly know what it was about. Without using a single word, this simple image worked for: Acknowledge that Xbox saw the leak

Confirm that the leak was not meant to happen

Confirm that the Xbox Series S was real

Draw more attention to the whole situation

Turn the conversation in our favor

Bring attention back to Xbox social channels

Posting this meme has indeed had the desired effect since it allowed Xbox to moderate before preparing the official communication in an emergency. Just over an hour later, at 9:13 am, a second tweet confirms that the Xbox Series S is official and that it is the smallest Xbox designed for a price of $ 299. The tweet promises more information “soon” and the brand confirms a few minutes later, and without saying so expressly, the Lockart code name of the project with a post that contains only two emojis: 🔓💚.

Successful bet for a global impact

With this meme, Xbox had therefore managed to regain the advantage. While the official announcement of the console was not planned, the brand was able to bring the coverage back to it and it is clear that the strategy has paid off since this simple tweet totaled more than 11 million impressions. for 200,000 commitments.

Planning made this possible – responsiveness helped us move forward quickly, flexibility allowed us to change course, willingness to be part of the conversation gave us tons of goodwill – and the fact that it paid off. “gave us back control of history.

A few hours later, in the afternoon, Xbox shares a video that is a little more complete and that was due to be released on another date. Xbox Series S specs are now official as is its release date and price.

By reacting with this simple tweet, Xbox was able to take the leak to its advantage and this story will undoubtedly be a milestone in the field of communication and advertising. History was taught to students of the Moody College of Communication at the University of Texas at Austin.