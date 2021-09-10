🔴 LIVE – Coronavirus: Agnès Buzyn summoned to the Court of Justice of the Republic to answer for her management of the crisis

While the Mu variant is “potentially worrying” according to the European Medicines Agency (EMA), contaminations continue to decline in France. The investigation of the Court of Justice of the Republic (CJR) on the government management of the epidemic in France is progressing, with the convocation this Friday of the former Minister of Health, Agnès Buzyn, for a possible indictment . Follow all the news related to Covid-19 in France and around the world.

2:11 p.m.

The Covid-19 pandemic has slowed significantly this week around the world. With 589,900 contaminations recorded daily in the world this week, the indicator has dropped significantly (-8% compared to the previous week), according to an AFP report stopped on Thursday. The pandemic had gained ground again since mid-June, fueled by a very contagious Delta variant and which had become the majority in many countries. But she has been going back for two weeks.

1:51 p.m.

UK growth slowed sharply in July, with Gross Domestic Product (GDP) showing a modest increase of 0.1%, significantly slower than in previous months, reflecting a wave of Covid-19 contamination due to the Delta variant .

After an increase of 1% in June, analysts had expected a slowdown, but the latter is more marked than expected.

“With the increase in Covid-19 cases and worsening product and labor shortages, the economic recovery has stalled,” said Paul Dales of Capital Economics.

11:43 a.m.

The director of the WHO in Europe was more pessimistic on Friday about the ability of a high vaccination rate to stop the Covid-19 pandemic on its own, due to the variants that reduced the prospect of immunity collective.





With an increased probability that the disease will remain endemic without being eradicated, Hans Kluge called during a press conference to “anticipate in order to adapt our vaccination strategies”, in particular on the question of additional doses.

09:33

The deputy of rebellious France Alexis Corbière welcomed Friday the summons of Agnes Buzyn before the Court of Justice of the Republic (CJR) but does not want the former Minister of Health to serve as a “fuse” to Emmanuel Macron for its management of the health crisis.

“It is a good thing that there is a principle of responsibility, in the Fifth Republic, it is a little irresponsibility (…), there it is good that a former minister comes all the same to explain himself to justice on his attitude in the face of a crisis which had very serious consequences, “said Jean-Luc Mélenchon spokesperson.

8:57 a.m.

The former Minister of Health Agnès Buzyn arrived on Friday shortly before 9 a.m. at the Court of Justice of the Republic (CJR) in Paris for a possible indictment in the investigation into the government management of the Covid epidemic. 19.

Asked by the swarm of journalists present, Agnès Buzyn, blue suit jacket, replied that her presence was an excellent opportunity to “reestablish the truth” on her work as Minister of Health between 2017 and the beginning of 2020 within the government.

Its convocation was unveiled Thursday by Le Monde. At the end of her hearing, Ms. Buzyn may be indicted or emerge under the more favorable status of assisted witness, if she manages to convince the judges that there is not enough serious or concordant evidence that can be held against it.

07:59

The United States and Israel were placed on the orange list by France. The rules will in particular be tightened for unvaccinated travelers arriving from one of these two countries.