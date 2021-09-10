🔴 LIVE – Trial of the November 13 attacks: The fatal evening unraveled this Friday

The historic trial of the November 13 attacks, scheduled to last nine months, opened Wednesday in Paris. Twenty defendants, including Salah Abdeslam, the only survivor of the Islamist commandos guided by Daesh who had killed 130 and injured more than 350, in 2015, in Paris and Saint-Denis, are on trial.

This Friday, on the third day of the trial of the deadliest attacks to have ever struck France, the Paris Special Assize Court will attempt to unroll the chain of the tragedy.

Follow this historic judicial event live on CNEWS.

10:43 am

President Jean-Louis Périès has planned to read his report summarizing the 542 volumes of the dossier. According to a judicial source, the reading could last nine hours.





The night of terror of November 13, 2015 began at 9:16 p.m., near the Stade du France in Saint-Denis, where the France-Germany football match was being played. A few minutes apart, three jihadists will trigger their explosive belt.

A little later, in the heart of Paris, other assailants, armed with assault rifles, strafed the terraces of cafes and restaurants. Another commando burst into the Bataclan performance hall, with weapons of war and an explosive belt. The results are known: 130 dead, hundreds injured. Families bruised forever.

Jean-Louis Périès will endeavor to detail the events and specify as much as possible the gray areas that remain. The president will speak in front of the victims – there are more than 1,800 civil parties – who are waiting for justice to be finally done. On the dock, 14 men will also be attentive, or ready to stand out as has been done since the opening of the Salah Abdeslam trial, to the chagrin of the civil parties, shocked by his attitude.