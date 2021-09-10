🚨 Brazil – Peru: the scathing celebration of Neymar after his goal!

Zapping Eleven Mondial Real Madrid, FC Barcelona: the top 10 players at the end of their contract in La Liga

If he was not as breathtaking as a gigantic Lionel Messi with Argentina, Neymar also shone in qualifying matches for the 2022 World Cup. Brazil won against Peru ( 2-0), confirming the almost perfect course of the Seleçao, and Neymar took the opportunity to show that he was getting back in shape, in several ways.

A goal, an assist, and abs

On the ground first since Neymar gave Everton an assist before scoring his own second goal. Even if all was not perfect with many losses of ball, the Parisian star is gaining momentum. And he also wanted to show it on the physical level. Criticized on his weight gain in recent weeks, Neymar did not deprive himself, after his goal, of lifting his jersey to showcase his found chocolate bars. A scathing response to the criticisms obviously shared also on social networks.