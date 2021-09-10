More

    🚨 Brazil – Peru: the scathing celebration of Neymar after his goal!

    News


    Zapping Eleven Mondial Real Madrid, FC Barcelona: the top 10 players at the end of their contract in La Liga

    If he was not as breathtaking as a gigantic Lionel Messi with Argentina, Neymar also shone in qualifying matches for the 2022 World Cup. Brazil won against Peru ( 2-0), confirming the almost perfect course of the Seleçao, and Neymar took the opportunity to show that he was getting back in shape, in several ways.

    A goal, an assist, and abs

    On the ground first since Neymar gave Everton an assist before scoring his own second goal. Even if all was not perfect with many losses of ball, the Parisian star is gaining momentum. And he also wanted to show it on the physical level. Criticized on his weight gain in recent weeks, Neymar did not deprive himself, after his goal, of lifting his jersey to showcase his found chocolate bars. A scathing response to the criticisms obviously shared also on social networks.

    to summarize

    Against Peru, the star of Brazil Neymar shone by scoring a goal, before celebrating it scathing in the face of criticism. While critics have not failed to appear on his physical condition, Neymar has responded.


    Julien pedebos


    Amanda

    Latest articles

    spot_imgspot_img
    Previous articleAfter the return of the Taliban, will Afghanistan once again become “a terrorist sanctuary”?
    Next articleMARKETS POINT – Calm growth in sight in Europe after the ECB

    Related articles

    Leave a reply

    Please enter your comment!
    Please enter your name here

    spot_imgspot_img

    Popular articles

    Featured

    Newsletter

    © Copyright - Matzav Review LLC