15% of the profits of European banks are housed in tax havens

The banking sector still benefits from tax havens. This is the main conclusion of a study, published on September 6, by the European Taxation Observatory, associated with the Paris School of Economics. According to the report, around a quarter of the profits generated by the 36 large European banks in the panel are housed in countries where the effective tax rate is less than 15%.

So not necessarily havens but countries whose taxation can be qualified as reduced. The 15% tax rate limit owes nothing to chance: it is the world minimum rate proposed by the OECD as part of a major reform on the taxation of multinationals. An idea taken up by the G20 finance ministers last July in Vienna for implementation from 2023.

The study has scrutinized the distribution of profits by country of the major European banks since 2014. At the same time, a list of 17 countries (including Luxembourg, Ireland, Malta or Jersey in Europe), considered as tax havens, has was established according to their tax rate (less than 15%) but also according to a particularly high productivity per employee of the subsidiaries present.

By crossing these two criteria, the European Tax Observatory notes that the banks in the sample record in these 17 countries around 20 billion euros in profits each year, or 14% of their total profits, a proportion by the way. stable since 2014. “The profits recorded in these tax havens are abnormally high”, underlines the study, suggesting that these profits come mainly from activities in other countries. These results are surprising given that banks are subject to an increasingly strict regulatory framework, particularly in terms of transparency vis-à-vis tax havens. It is moreover thanks to these transparency obligations that the study was able to be conducted. But it is clear that there is still room for maneuver.

20% average tax rate

All the big banks are not in the same boat. While nine banks in the sample do not make any profit in tax havens, others account for nearly 60% of their profits in these countries. In total, the average bank tax rate is 20%, with a minimum of 10% and a maximum of 30%. Among the most aggressive banks when it comes to optimization, UK banks are overrepresented, including RBS, Standard Chartered, HSBC and Barclays, with effective tax rates below 15%. HSBC tops the list, which is hardly surprising given that 60% of its profits are recorded in Hong Kong (average tax rate of 11%).

French banks, for their part, have reduced their presence in tax havens in recent years, in particular BNP Paribas, which fell from around 10% of its profits housed in these countries in 2014 to less than 7% in 2020. Decline also for Societe Generale and Crédit Agricole, even if the two banks still have more than 10% of their profits in tax havens (respectively 13.8% and 11.5% in 2020).





A shortfall of 3 to 5 billion euros

The study also questions the strong presence of Societe Generale in the Czech Republic, a subsidiary that makes almost as much profit as in France! Admittedly, this country is not considered a tax haven, but its tax rate (17%) remains much lower than that of France (26%). For the authors of the study, this shows that there is indeed a tax arbitration within the European Union itself.

According to the Observatory, the possible application of a minimum tax of 15% could generate 3 to 5 billion euros in additional taxes for European states, based on the 36 banks analyzed. A surplus that could even reach 10 to 13 billion euros if this minimum tax were to be set at 25%.

In France, the shortfall in the current situation in relation to a minimum tax rate applied to banks is 340 million euros in 2020 but it was more than 500 million in 2016, a good year for banking results . But the Vienna G20 agreement should put an end to this fiscal dumping.